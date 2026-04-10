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HomeNewsWorldUS, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica

US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica

Washington, Apr 9 (PTI): India and the US on Thursday agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical mineral.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 01:00 AM (IST)

Washington, Apr 9 (PTI): India and the US on Thursday agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals.

The issues figured during discussions Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had here with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg @UnderSecE. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Pax Silica brings strategic partnerships and coordinated action across every layer of the supply chain.

Misri is on a three-day visit to the US to review the bilateral relationship, particularly in trade and defence sectors.

Misri on Thursday also interacted with experts from think tanks here on the India-US relations and the ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications on global energy, food and economic security.

“Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri engaged in dialogue with leading thought leaders in Washington DC’s strategic community on the current state and future trajectory of India–US bilateral ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He said Misri also discussed ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications for global energy, food, and economic security.

“Foreign Secretary interacted with the think tank community on India-US partnership -- the opportunities to be seized and the challenges to be addressed in a rapidly evolving world order,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post. PTI SKU GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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