Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom United flight diverted due to possible security issue.

Aircraft evacuated using emergency slides safely.

Authorities investigated plane finding no hazards.

FBI investigation into reported threat is ongoing.

Pittsburgh [US], April 19: A United Airlines flight en route from Chicago to New York City was forced to make an emergency diversion to Pittsburgh International Airport following reports of a "possible security issue," leading to a full-scale evacuation via emergency slides, according to CBS News.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that United Flight 2092 touched down safely at approximately 11:45 am local time on Saturday afternoon after the crew raised the alarm. CBS News reported that while the FBI Pittsburgh acknowledged being aware of "a reported threat" in a social media update, the specific nature of the situation remains undisclosed.

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The aircraft, a Boeing 737 carrying 159 travellers and six crew members, was originally bound for LaGuardia Airport from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. In a formal communication shared with CBS News, the airline clarified that the diversion was necessitated by a "potential security concern" and confirmed that the passengers "evacuated the aircraft via slides."

Upon landing, the local security apparatus was immediately deployed to inspect the plane. A representative for the Allegheny County Airport Authority told CBS News that the county police bomb squad and K-9 units screened the vehicle "with negative results," after which law enforcement officials cleared the area. Despite the thorough search, it remains uncertain what specific hazards the authorities were seeking or the exact origin of the "reported threat."

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Emphasising the speed of the emergency response, the airport spokesperson stated that "safety and security is always the top priority at Pittsburgh International Airport." According to CBS News, the spokesperson added that emergency teams "responded quickly to the reported incident," and that ground staff were "activated to assist the crew in evacuating the aircraft and transported the passengers safely to the terminal."

The evacuation was completed without incident, and officials confirmed that "no injuries were reported" among those on board. While the airport remained fully "open and operational" throughout the day, the FBI has indicated that its investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)