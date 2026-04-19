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HomeCitiesNo Smart Meters In UP For Now As Govt Hits Pause Amid Protests

No Smart Meters In UP For Now As Govt Hits Pause Amid Protests

All discoms have been directed to immediately stop replacing existing meters, whether forcibly or voluntarily, until further notice.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP halts smart meter replacement pending technical review.
  • Consumer protests cited reasons for meter change pause.
  • New connections will continue with smart meters.
  • 78 lakh smart meters installed; over 3.5 crore planned.

UP News: In a major relief for consumers, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has put a temporary halt on the ongoing replacement of old electricity meters with smart prepaid meters across the state. The decision comes amid growing public protests and will remain in effect until a high-level technical committee submits its report.

The order was issued late Saturday night by Power Corporation Chairman Dr Ashish Goyal, directing all discoms to immediately stop replacing existing meters, whether forcibly or voluntarily, until further notice. However, authorities clarified that new electricity connections will continue to be issued with smart prepaid meters to avoid disruption in services.

Protests Trigger Government Action

The move follows widespread complaints from consumers in several districts, who alleged that meters were being replaced without consent. Many also claimed a sudden spike in electricity bills after the installation of smart meters. The prepaid system, where power supply is cut off once the balance runs out, has further fueled public anger.

Taking note of the escalating unrest, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a review meeting with the energy department. Following this, a high-level technical committee was constituted on April 12 to examine issues related to meter accuracy, billing systems, and consumer grievances. The next course of action will be decided based on its findings.

Project On Pause Despite Large Rollout

According to official data, around 78 lakh smart meters have already been installed in the state, including over 70 lakh prepaid meters. The government had planned to replace nearly 3.5 crore meters as part of a broader push toward a prepaid electricity system. However, the rollout has now hit a pause due to technical concerns and public resistance.

Officials said consumer interest remains a priority, and the final decision on the future of the smart meter project will depend on the committee’s report.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the UP Power Corporation temporarily halted smart meter replacements?

The UP Power Corporation has temporarily halted smart meter replacements due to public protests and complaints about consent, billing issues, and the prepaid system. This pause is until a high-level technical committee submits its report.

Will new electricity connections still be issued with smart meters?

Yes, new electricity connections will continue to be issued with smart prepaid meters. This is to ensure there is no disruption in services for new customers.

What issues have consumers raised regarding smart meters?

Consumers have complained about meters being replaced without their consent and a sudden spike in electricity bills after smart meter installation. The prepaid system cutting off supply when the balance runs out has also caused anger.

What is the role of the high-level technical committee?

The technical committee was formed to examine issues related to smart meter accuracy, billing systems, and consumer grievances. Their findings will help decide the future course of action for the project.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News UP Electricity Smart Meters UP
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