Trump Seeks $1.5T For Defence, 10% Cut To Domestic Programs In 2027 Budget Proposal

Reported by: Natalie Muller with Reuters, AP and AFP | Edited by: Sean Sinico

US President Donald Trump on Friday aimed to boost defense spending to $1.5 trillion (€1.3 trillion) in his 2027 budget proposal.

The request, which comes five weeks into the US-Israel war with Iran, would lift military spending by more than 40% in a single year — the steepest increase since World War II.

To partially offset the increase, Trump also proposed a 10% cut in non-defense spending, "reducing or eliminating woke, weaponized and wasteful programs, and by returning state and local responsibilities to their respective governments," the 92-page document said.

Though the president's annual budget proposals are nonbinding, they serve as an indication of the administration's priorities as lawmakers begin drafting legislation. It will ultimately be up to Congress to write and pass a federal budget.

What Are Some Of Trump's Other Priorities?

The increased defense budget would cover Trump's controversial Golden Dome missile defense shield, a build-up of critical mineral supplies for the defense industry and $65.8 billion to build 34 new combat and support ships.

The president also requested a 13% increase in Justice Department spending to "maximize" its "capacity to bring violent criminals to justice."

His budget proposals seeks to maintain high spending ⁠for homeland security and immigration enforcement at $2.2 billion. The administration said that money will pay ​for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, 41,500 detention beds, and 30,000 "family unit beds."

Also among the proposals is a $481 million increase in funding to enhance aviation safety and support hiring more air traffic controllers, and $152 million for Trump's idea to reopen Alcatraz as an active prison.

What Are Some Of The Proposed Cuts?

Trump has targeted several major federal departments in his list of requested cuts, including a 19% ⁠decrease for the Agriculture Department, a 12.5% cut for the Health Department, and a 52% cut for the Environmental Protection Agency.

One of his proposals slashes more than $15 billion from the Biden-era bipartisan infrastructure law, including funds for renewable energy projects, and cuts funds to what the Trump administration calls "woke” environmental justice programs.

The president also seeks to cut $106 million in funding from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, which it says has "pushed radical gender ideology onto children."

He also requested scrapping nearly 30 Justice Department programs deemed to be "weaponized" against the American people, along with cutting the $315 million National Endowment for Democracy.

The White House also asked for a 23% decrease in funding for NASA, including a $3.6 billion cut to the agency's science unit.

What Has The Reaction Been?

Democrats swiftly attacked the proposal, with Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, calling it "an out-of-touch plea for more money for ⁠guns and bombs, and ​less for the things people need, like housing, health care, education, roads, scientific research, and environmental protection."

Some Republicans backed the proposed military increase, saying it would help move US military spending toward 5% of GDP and ensure the country's military remains the most advanced in the world.

Roger Wicker and Mike Rogers, the respective chairmen of the Senate and House armed services committees, praised Trump in a joint statement for "sending a clear signal for our allies and partners to build on recent progress and meet this benchmark alongside us."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.