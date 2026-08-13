Brazil Orders Discord To Halt Livestreams After 13 Year-Old Dies By Suicide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brazil ordered Discord to suspend livestreaming within three days.

Order followed a 13-year-old's suicide encouraged via Discord.

Authorities cited Discord's failure protecting children from violent content.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Brazil's data protection authority on Wednesday ordered the online messaging platform Discord to suspend its livestreaming feature in the country within three business days.

Officials cited failures to protect children and teenagers from content promoting violence, self-harm and suicide.

Why has Brazil ordered Discord to suspend livestreaming?

The National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) issued the measure after the death of a 13-year-old girl who investigators say was encouraged to harm herself and take her own life during a livestream on the platform.

"Live streams have been repeatedly used to facilitate violence, harassment, and the incitement of self-harm and suicide," said the ANPD.

It cited "robust evidence that the company failed to adopt reasonable measures" to protect children and teenagers from such content.

The regulator said Discord's "Go Live" feature would remain suspended until the company could demonstrate that effective technical, security and governance safeguards for minors were in place.

The ANPD said Discord lacked real-time access to livestream content, limiting its ability to automatically detect violations and leaving it reliant on user reports and other systems the regulator considers inadequate.

Discord has 10 business days to appeal the decision. It could face fines of up to 50 million reais ($9.7 million, €8.4 million) per violation if irregularities are confirmed.

What happened to the 13-year-old girl on Discord?

Police said the 13-year-old girl was encouraged during a roughly 45-minute livestream in July to harm herself and then die by suicide.

Authorities say members of an online group first encouraged her to carry out escalating violent "challenges," including harming an animal, before challenging her to broadcast her own suicide on Discord.

Police say the group deliberately sought out emotionally vulnerable children and teenagers.

Five teenagers and one adult were detained in connection with the case. Police said another girl who was allegedly preparing to take her own life during a livestream was also rescued during the investigation.

What has been the wider reaction in Brazil?

Brazil's Justice Ministry and police have criticized Discord's moderation and age-control systems. One official said one person involved in the case had been able to register an age of 148 using the platform's self-declaration system.

Brazilian first lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva last week called for Discord to be completely blocked in the country following the teenager's death.

Discord representatives met Brazilian authorities on Friday and later submitted a plan aimed at strengthening protections for users under 18.

Brazil has tightened rules governing children's use of online platforms, including requirements on age verification and parental links for younger users.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.