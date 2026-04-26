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HomeNewsWorldWhite House Dinner Shooting Suspect Was Armed With 'Multiple Weapons', Says Trump

White House Dinner Shooting Suspect Was Armed With 'Multiple Weapons', Says Trump

Trump said the suspect behind the firing at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was carrying multiple weapons and attempted to breach a security checkpoint before being caught by the Secret Service.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suspect apprehended at White House with multiple weapons.
  • Secret Service and law enforcement stopped armed individual swiftly.
  • Officer shot but saved by bulletproof vest.
  • Event to be held again with enhanced security.

US President Trump, during a White House press briefing, said the suspect apprehended for the shooting incident at the correspondents' dinner was armed with "multiple weapons" before being stopped by the Secret Service.

Trump also lauded the Secret Service personnel and law enforcement for their swift action and apprehension of the suspected shooter. 

"That was very unexpected, but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement... A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service. They acted very quickly and have just released, for purposes of transparency and clarity, I've ordered it to be put out... a tape showing the violence of this thug who attacked our Constitution, and also showing how quickly the Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country's behalf," the US President said at the press conference.

Trump said the suspect shot at one officer, but he was unharmed due to protection from a good bulletproof vest.

“One officer was shot, but was saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. He was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun. I spoke to the officer, and he's doing great,” he said. 

Despite the disruption, Trump indicated that the event would be held again under tighter security. 

“I see so many tuxedos and beautiful dresses,” he said. “It was a little different evening than we thought. But we’re going to do it again… we’ll make it safer.”

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the suspect apprehended at the correspondents' dinner?

President Trump stated that the suspect was armed with multiple weapons and was stopped by the Secret Service. He described the suspect as a

How did the Secret Service and law enforcement respond to the incident?

President Trump lauded the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift and decisive action in apprehending the suspect. He emphasized their quick response in taking down the armed individual.

Was any officer injured during the incident?

Yes, one officer was shot but was unharmed due to wearing a bulletproof vest. President Trump confirmed he spoke to the officer and that he is doing well.

Will the correspondents' dinner be held again?

Yes, President Trump indicated that the event would be held again. He stated that security measures would be enhanced to ensure it is safer.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump FBI White House Breaking News US President ABP Live United STates
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