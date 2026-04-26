White House Dinner Shooting Suspect Was Armed With 'Multiple Weapons', Says Trump

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspect apprehended at White House with multiple weapons.

Secret Service and law enforcement stopped armed individual swiftly.

Officer shot but saved by bulletproof vest.

Event to be held again with enhanced security.

US President Trump, during a White House press briefing, said the suspect apprehended for the shooting incident at the correspondents' dinner was armed with "multiple weapons" before being stopped by the Secret Service.

Trump also lauded the Secret Service personnel and law enforcement for their swift action and apprehension of the suspected shooter.

"That was very unexpected, but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement... A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service. They acted very quickly and have just released, for purposes of transparency and clarity, I've ordered it to be put out... a tape showing the violence of this thug who attacked our Constitution, and also showing how quickly the Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country's behalf," the US President said at the press conference.

#WATCH | Shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC | US President Donald Trump says, "That was very unexpected, but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement... A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he… pic.twitter.com/nHqbifVRjv — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Trump said the suspect shot at one officer, but he was unharmed due to protection from a good bulletproof vest.

“One officer was shot, but was saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. He was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun. I spoke to the officer, and he's doing great,” he said.

Despite the disruption, Trump indicated that the event would be held again under tighter security.

“I see so many tuxedos and beautiful dresses,” he said. “It was a little different evening than we thought. But we’re going to do it again… we’ll make it safer.”