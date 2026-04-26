'Quite An Evening': Trump Reacts After Firing At White House Press Dinner, Says Shooter Arrested

US President Donald Trump reacted to the firing incident at the White House correspondents' dinner, which prompted Secret Service agents to evacuate him and First Lady Melania off the stage.

In a post to Truth Social about 30 minutes following the security incident, Trump said that a “shooter has been apprehended” and lauded the Secret Service and law enforcement for their response.

“Quite an evening in DC. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely...I have recommended that we ‘let the show go on’, but will entirely be guided by law enforcement. They will make a decision shortly," Trump said.

"Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again," he added.

Shortly afterwards, Trump, in another post, wrote, "The First Lady, plus the ​Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition." He said he ‌would ⁠be holding a White House press conference on Saturday night.

An official from the Federal Bureau of Investigation told Reuters that a man carrying a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent. The agent was struck in a protected area and was not injured. All US officials, including Trump and Vice President Vance, were safe and evacuated unhurt.

The banquet hall, packed with journalists, public figures and government leaders awaiting the President’s speech, was cleared after a sudden loud disturbance triggered panic. National Guard personnel moved in to secure the premises, allowing people to exit but preventing re-entry, while security was tightened outside.

Organisers later asked guests to return to their seats as preparations were made to resume the event, with an announcement expected shortly. Many attendees remained inside the ballroom during this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were on the scene and working alongside federal agencies, adding that more information would be shared once verified, AP reported.

The Washington Hilton, which has long hosted the event, typically remains open to regular guests during the dinner. Security is usually concentrated around the ballroom rather than the entire hotel, a setup that has occasionally allowed disruptions in public areas in previous years, including protests and demonstrations.