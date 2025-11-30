Tensions between Washington and Caracas have intensified again after former US President Donald Trump issued a sweeping warning telling airlines and pilots to treat the skies above Venezuela as completely off-limits. His message, posted on Truth Social, immediately triggered a fierce response from President Nicolas Maduro’s government, which accused Trump of issuing a “colonialist threat” at a time when bilateral relations are already strained.

Venezuela Condemns Trump’s Statement As Unprovoked Aggression

Caracas reacted sharply to Trump’s remarks, framing them as another attempt by the United States to exert pressure on the Maduro administration. In its official response, Venezuela’s foreign ministry described the comments as “new extravagant, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the people of Venezuela.”

Officials warned that following such directives would halt ongoing repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants, a programme promoted by the US itself. Amid this diplomatic friction, Venezuela’s military showcased coastal defence drills on state television, displaying anti-aircraft systems and artillery movements as a signal of readiness.

US Pressure Rises With New Designations And Aviation Advisories

Trump’s warning comes against the backdrop of escalating American pressure on Caracas, driven by what Washington calls an intensified counter-narcotics campaign. The US has accused Maduro’s administration of facilitating drug trafficking and recently designated Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organisation, using this classification to justify certain actions. Caracas rejects the accusations, calling them fabricated and politically motivated.

The dispute escalated further after US aviation authorities urged airlines to be cautious around Venezuelan airspace. Several major carriers complied and suspended operations, prompting Maduro’s government to retaliate by banning those airlines for “joining the actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States government.”

A Strained Relationship Defined By Accusations And Countermoves

Trump’s post, “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," added new fuel to an already volatile situation.

While he has not explicitly stated that force will be used to remove Maduro, Trump has hinted that operations aimed at combating Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land” could begin “very soon.”

Maduro’s contested re-election, rejected by much of the international community, continues to be a central point of friction. Washington maintains that the Venezuelan leader heads a criminal network involved in narcotics operations, claims Venezuela dismisses as baseless and politically motivated.