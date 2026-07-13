Bangkok Bar Fire: 27 Dead As Thick Smoke Traps Guests With No Fire Escape

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangkok pub fire killed 27, injuring 63 others.

Blaze started near stage, rapidly filling pub with smoke.

Many victims found in restrooms, lacked fire escapes.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

A major fire inside a bar in Thailand's capital Bangkok late on Sunday night left at least 27 people dead, officials said.

What Do We Know?

Rescuers said the fire, which was first reported around midnight, broke out in a packed beer house in the Ladprao area of Chatuchak district.

The pub, the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, is popular with local residents and is located in the same area of the city as the busy Chatuchak market.

The market attracts tens of thousands of local and international tourists on weekends.

"Twenty-seven bodies were moved out, lifeless bodies. Some were sent to hospitals, we are checking their conditions," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in televised remarks from the scene of the blaze.

Sixty-three others were injured. City governor Chadchart Sittipunt informed reporters that 22 of them are currently in critical condition.

Another city official said the blaze had already burned through the pub by the time rescuers had arrived.

Witnesses reported that the fire started near the stage area, the official added.

Footage shared online shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the pub.

People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky.

Victims Found In Restrooms

Anutin told ​reporters that survivors had told how the pub rapidly filled with smoke, forcing many to ​run to the back of the venue.

But there were no fire escapes and many of the victims were found in the restrooms, he added.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after half an hour, officials said.

Photos of the aftermath show charred tables and chairs and the damaged interior of the pub.

Thailand has seen similar tragedies in bars. The largest was a New Year's Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Bangkok on January 1, 2009.

The blaze, apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display, killed 66 people and injured more than 200.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW