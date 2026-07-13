India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldBangkok Bar Fire: 27 Dead As Thick Smoke Traps Guests With No Fire Escape

Bangkok Bar Fire: 27 Dead As Thick Smoke Traps Guests With No Fire Escape

At least 27 people were killed in a fire at a bar in the Thai capital, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told local media. More than 60 others were injured in the fire.

Written By : Deutsche Welle, Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangkok pub fire killed 27, injuring 63 others.
  • Blaze started near stage, rapidly filling pub with smoke.
  • Many victims found in restrooms, lacked fire escapes.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

A major fire inside a bar in Thailand's capital Bangkok late on Sunday night left at least 27 people dead, officials said.

What Do We Know?

Rescuers said the fire, which was first reported around midnight, broke out in a packed beer house in the Ladprao area of Chatuchak district.

The pub, the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, is popular with local residents and is located in the same area of the city as the busy Chatuchak market.

The market attracts tens of thousands of local and international tourists on weekends.

"Twenty-seven bodies were moved out, lifeless bodies. Some were sent to hospitals, we are checking their conditions," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in televised remarks from the scene of the blaze.

Sixty-three others were injured. City governor Chadchart Sittipunt informed reporters that 22 of them are currently in critical condition.

Another city official said the blaze had already burned through the pub by the time rescuers had arrived.

Witnesses reported that the fire started near the stage area, the official added.

Footage shared online shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the pub.

People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky.

Victims Found In Restrooms

Anutin told ​reporters that survivors had told how the pub rapidly filled with smoke, forcing many to ​run to the back of the venue.

But there were no fire escapes and many of the victims were found in the restrooms, he added.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after half an hour, officials said.

Photos of the aftermath show charred tables and chairs and the damaged interior of the pub.

Thailand has seen similar tragedies in bars. The largest was a New Year's Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Bangkok on January 1, 2009.

The blaze, apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display, killed 66 people and injured more than 200.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Bangkok?

A major fire broke out in a popular beer house in Bangkok's Ladprao area late on Sunday night. It resulted in at least 27 deaths and 63 injuries.

How many casualties did the fire cause?

The fire tragically killed at least 27 people. Additionally, 63 others sustained injuries, with 22 of them reportedly in critical condition.

What caused the high number of victims?

The pub rapidly filled with smoke, forcing many to the back. There were no fire escapes, leading to victims being trapped, many found in the restrooms.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fire Accident Thailand News Bangkok Pub Fire Bangkok Bar Fire Thailand Breaking News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangkok Bar Fire: 27 Dead As Thick Smoke Traps Guests With No Fire Escape
Bangkok Bar Fire: 27 Dead As Thick Smoke Traps Guests With No Fire Escape
World
Russia-Ukraine War: 'Coalition Of The Willing' Meets In Paris To Reaffirm Support For Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War: 'Coalition Of The Willing' Meets In Paris To Reaffirm Support For Kyiv
World
Trump Declares US 'Guardian', Announces 20% Cargo Charge: 'Hormuz Strait Will Stay Open'
Trump Declares US 'Guardian', Announces 20% Cargo Charge: 'Hormuz Strait Will Stay Open'
World
France Opens Terror Investigation After Military-Grade Weapons Found Near Paris Synagogue
France Opens Terror Investigation After Military-Grade Weapons Found Near Paris Synagogue
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Safety Alert: Birthday Banner Falls From Flyover Onto Bike on Thane Highway
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget