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English NewsNewsWorldRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Indian-American community in New York on Aug 29

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Indian-American community in New York on Aug 29

Washington, Aug 10 (PTI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address members of the Indian-American community during his US visit later this month as part of the organisation's global outreach during its centenary yea.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Washington, Aug 10 (PTI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address members of the Indian-American community during his US visit later this month as part of the organisation's global outreach during its centenary year.

Bhagwat will address an event titled 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 29, organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD).

More than 5,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event, which will also feature cultural programmes and performances.

"The event marks the celebrations of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan while presenting a contemporary message of unity, civic responsibility, and global harmony," Aditi Banerjee of The AHEAD Forum said in a statement.

She said the event will also feature faith-based speakers.

"By bringing together participants from diverse linguistic, regional, cultural, and organisational backgrounds, the celebrations also demonstrate how a pluralistic community can unite around common values while preserving its diversity," Banerjee said.

The AHEAD Forum is making transportation arrangements for attendees from across the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

Participants will include community leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, elected officials, youth, faith leaders, and volunteers.

Delegations are expected from temples, yoga organisations, educational institutions, service organisations, linguistic and regional associations, cultural groups and interfaith communities.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to address at least two private events in New York before heading to Canada.

Bhagwat last visited the US in 2018 to attend the World Hindu Congress in Chicago.

In April this year, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited the US, the UK and Germany as part of the organisation's global outreach during its centenary celebrations.

Hosabale interacted with intellectuals, academics and policymakers for direct conversations on the organisation's aims and objectives and in an effort to address misconceptions about it. PTI SKU SKS SKS SKS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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