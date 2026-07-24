'1,100 Days In Custody, No Contact': Imran Khan's Son Seeks Global Help

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imran Khan's son urged international intervention for father's health.

Khan imprisoned 1,100 days; family denied contact since March.

He also criticised Pakistan's leadership for crushing political opposition.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, has appealed to the international community to intervene, claiming his father urgently needs medical attention as he remains imprisoned in solitary confinement.

The appeal comes as the former cricketer-turned-politician has spent around 1,100 days in custody. Imran Khan, 73, is currently lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being arrested on August 5, 2023, when an Islamabad trial court convicted him in the Toshakhana corruption case. He has since been arrested and convicted in several other cases, extending his incarceration.

Also Read: Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today. What's Coming

'We Haven't Heard His Voice Since March'

In a post on X on Friday, Kasim Khan said he and his brother, Sulaiman Khan, had been unable to contact their father for months. "It has now been around 1,100 days since my father, Imran Khan, was imprisoned, and my brother and I haven't heard his voice since March. For months, we've been denied contact with him."

Kasim, 26, who lives in the United Kingdom with his brother Sulaiman, 29, expressed concern over his father's deteriorating health.

"We remain in the dark about his access to healthcare as his eyesight continues to deteriorate. He urgently needs medical attention, and with no family or legal access, we don't even get any second-hand information or reassurance."

Calls Out Pakistan's Leadership

The Pakistan government has reportedly prohibited all meetings with Imran Khan since December 2025, after he allegedly described Field Marshal General Asim Munir as a "mentally unstable man" during a meeting with one of his sisters.

Reflecting on his personal loss, Kasim wrote: "I've found myself especially missing him recently. I want to speak to him about mundane things like my cricket, books I've been reading and which new movies are good. I understand the people of Pakistan want their chosen leader free, but I miss my father more than ever."

He also criticised Pakistan's military-backed establishment, saying: "But this is not just about a father. It is about Pakistan, and its future. A rigged, authoritarian regime continues to crush political opposition, undermine democratic institutions, and deny millions of Pakistanis their right to freely choose their leaders, whilst terrorising those who speak their beliefs."

Appealing for global attention, Kasim added: "I once again plea to the international community to not look away. Silence in the face of injustice only enables it."

Health Concerns Continue

Earlier this year, Imran Khan's legal team and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged that delayed treatment for a blood clot had caused severe vision loss in his right eye, leaving him with only about 15 per cent vision.

The concerns prompted Pakistan's Supreme Court to direct the formation of a dedicated medical board to examine the former prime minister. His family and PTI leaders have repeatedly criticised the authorities over his solitary confinement and restricted access to independent doctors.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

The Pakistan government, however, has maintained that Khan is receiving all necessary medical care.

In February, 14 former international cricket captains also wrote to the Pakistan government, urging it to ensure fair treatment for the jailed former prime minister.