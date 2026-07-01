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English NewsNewsWorldSpain's Heatwave Death Toll Crosses 1,000 During Second-Hottest June Ever

Spain's Heatwave Death Toll Crosses 1,000 During Second-Hottest June Ever

Over 1,028 people died during Spain's recent heat wave as the country endured its hottest January to June period on record. Scientists said the extreme heat across Europe was driven by climate change.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
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  • Europe's severe heatwave caused over 1,300 additional deaths.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

More than 1,000 people died from heat-related causes during the recent heat wave in Spain, as the country recorded its hottest first half of the year on record, officials said on Wednesday.

Spain's Carlos III Health Institute said in a report that at least 1,028 heat-related deaths were reported during the heat wave last month.

This number was more than double the 407 recorded in June 2025. This was also the most deaths attributed to heat in June since 2015.

On June 23, ‌at the peak of the heat wave, 35.7 million people, which made up roughly 73% of Spain's population, ‌were ​exposed to health risks

Spain's national weather agency Aemet said in a post on X that last month was the country's second-hottest June on record, with temperatures averaging 3.2 degree Celsius above normal.

"The first half of 2026 becomes the warmest for the whole of Spain since records began, with a temperature 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal," Aemet posted.

ALSO READ | Europe Swelters Under Record Heatwave As Death Toll Rises; Roads Warp, Hospitals Come Under Strain

Severe heat wave grips Europe

The recent heat wave, which scorched much of Europe, was the continent's most severe on record.

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) have broken records in France, Germany and other European countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has blamed the heat wave for more than 1,300 additional deaths across Europe, with that number likely to rise.

The extreme heat broke all-time temperature records in several European countries, including Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, with France experiencing its highest-ever nighttime temperatures.

ALSO READ | Venezuela Earthquake: Aid Grows As Rescue Work Comes To An End

What do scientists say?

According to meteorologists, the heat wave is being driven by a mass of hot air moving north from the Sahara, fueled by a strong high-pressure system known as the "African anticyclone."

The high-pressure system has created a so-called "heat dome," which traps hot air over Western and Central Europe, allowing temperatures to climb day after day.

Experts say human-induced climate change has intensified temperatures, making this year's record heat wave up to 4 degrees Celsius hotter.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW)

 

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What caused the recent severe heat wave in Europe?

The heat wave was driven by a mass of hot air from the Sahara, fueled by an

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
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Spain Heatwave Europe
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