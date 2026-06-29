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English NewsNewsWorldVenezuela Earthquake: Aid Grows As Rescue Work Comes To An End

Venezuela Earthquake: Aid Grows As Rescue Work Comes To An End

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez said she remained hopeful about rescue operations as criticism of her government grows. Plus, foreign governments pledge millions in financial support.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Venezuelan rescue teams race to find survivors, 1,450 dead.
  • Hope for survivors dwindles; thousands remain missing or displaced.
  • China, EU, and US commit millions in emergency aid.

Rescue teams in Venezuela are racing against time to find remaining survivors as well as victims, more than four days after the twin earthquakes struck.

The official death toll climbed to 1,450 over the weekend.

On Sunday, interim president Delcy Rodriguez said, "We have recovered people alive and, therefore, operations are not being suspended. We always maintain hope."

But the chances of finding survivors become slimmer with each passing day.

"There exists a window of roughly three days, 72 hours, where the probability afterwards decreases that you can save people alive," Sebastian Eugster, the leader of the 80-member Swiss rescue team, told Reuters.

The Venezuelan government said hundreds of people remaining missing or trapped under rubble. Meanwhile, a website promoted by the country's opposition lists around 50,000 still unaccounted for.

More Emergency Aid Announced For Venezuela

With some 12,700 people displaced and more than 770 buildings collapsed, efforts are underway to provide support to those in need.

China announced a fresh package of humanitarian aid for Venezuela on Monday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was donating emergency supplies worth 100 million yuan (€12.9 million; $14.7 ​million) ‌ to Venezuela.

The announcement comes after the European Union said on Sunday it would provide further aid and technical support.

"The EU has already mobilized €5 million in emergency assistance for affected communities," the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

"The EU’s Copernicus satellite system is supporting emergency responders by helping to map the damage and target assistance where it is needed most," she added.

Dozens of countries have announced aid in the days following the quake.

Over the weekend, US officials hinted that millions more in assistance could be announced in the coming days on top of the $150 million that has already been committed by the Trump administration.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are rescue operations still ongoing in Venezuela?

Yes, interim president Delcy Rodriguez stated that operations are not being suspended because people are still being recovered alive. Rescue teams continue to work, maintaining hope despite decreasing chances over time.

What is the official death toll from the earthquakes?

The official death toll from the twin earthquakes has climbed to 1,450. Hundreds more are reported missing or trapped under rubble by the government, while the opposition lists around 50,000 unaccounted for.

How many people have been displaced and how much damage has occurred?

The earthquakes have displaced some 12,700 people. Additionally, more than 770 buildings have collapsed due to the tremors, causing widespread damage.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Humanitarian Aid Rescue Operations Disaster Relief Venezuela Earthquake Search And Rescue
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