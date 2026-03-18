At Least 17 US Sites Damaged In Iran-Linked Attacks Across Middle East: Report

At least 17 sites linked to the United States across the Middle East have been damaged during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and allied forces, according to an analysis by The New York Times. The report, based on satellite imagery, official statements and regional claims, indicates that several military bases, embassies and air defence systems have been targeted in recent weeks as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

NYT Analysis On Damaged Sites

According to The New York Times, the sites hit include locations hosting US troops, diplomatic missions and defence infrastructure spread across Iraq, Syria and the Gulf region. The analysis noted that some strikes were carried out directly, while others were claimed by Iran-aligned militias operating in neighbouring countries.

Among the locations identified in the report:

U.S. base at Erbil Airport in Iraq Radar installation damaged at an air base in Jordan U.S. Navy base in Bahrain Embassy compound in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Embassy in Kuwait City Radar system in the Gulf region Consulate facility in Dubai Multiple bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria Air defence infrastructure in the UAE Additional military-linked sites across the Persian Gulf region

The report said data for the analysis was compiled using publicly available information as of early March, and some incidents were based on claims made by Iran-aligned groups that could not be independently verified.

Conflict Spreads Across Region

According to report, the widening list of damaged locations reflects the growing regional impact of the conflict, with attacks reported far beyond the immediate Iran-Israel confrontation.

Several of the sites lie in countries that host American forces as part of long-standing security arrangements, including Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These facilities have increasingly become targets as tensions intensified following Israeli strikes on Iranian positions and subsequent retaliatory actions.

The report noted that many of the attacks involved drones, rockets or missiles aimed at military installations and air defence systems, although not all caused major damage.

The analysis highlights the risk of the conflict expanding further across the Middle East, with U.S. assets in multiple countries exposed to strikes as hostilities continue with no clear sign of de-escalation.