Pak 'actively' engaged with all stakeholders to peacefully end Iran war

Islamabad, Mar 26 (PTI): Pakistan said on Thursday that it was “actively and constructively engaged” with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi faced a barrage of questions regarding Pakistan’s role in the peace efforts and any chances of face to face talks in Islamabad over the coming weekend.

He refused to confirm categorically about the direct talks in coming days while emphasising that Pakistan was making all out efforts to bring peace through talks.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan “have remained actively and constructively engaged with relevant regional stakeholders and beyond our region, consistently advocating for immediate de-escalation, cessation of hostilities and an irreversible path towards a peaceful resolution.” He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally leading “our diplomatic outreach” to promote dialogue and understanding among all concerned parties.

“His recent public messaging, as you would have noted, received a wider international audience, including acknowledgement by the leadership of the United States,” he said referring to a tweet by the PM which was shared by President Donald Trump.

He said Pakistan will continue to play a principled and proactive role in building bridges guided by sincerity of intent and clarity of purpose.

“Our objective is unwavering and unambiguous. If I were to distill or summarise our goal into a single word. That word would be peace,” he said.

Andrabi said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also maintained closed and continuous, very robust engagement with his counterparts across the region and beyond in furtherance of these efforts.

He also noted with concern speculation and unverified reports in certain sections of the media, regarding developments in the region, including claims relating to diplomatic exchanges and even purported travel itineraries for that matter.

“Let me emphasise that diplomacy, particularly in moments of heightened sensitivity, requires discretion, patience and confidentiality. These are not mere preferences. These are essential prerequisites for success. We would therefore urge all media platforms to exercise responsibility, refrain from conjecture and rely solely on official channels for accurate and timely information,” he said.

To a question he said false flag operations cannot be ruled out in the ongoing West Asia conflict as there is gap in information in the fog of war.

The spokesperson showed ignorance about whether 15 points were physically or digitally passed on to Iran.

“I am not aware of what physically or digitally transpired through Pakistan,” he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan is very safe and secure. “I do not think that safety concerns had any validity,” he said.

He said Saudi Arabia is a key interlocutor and a major party and “whatever we do in terms of our advocacy for peace, dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes – all of this is in very close coordination with Saudi Arabia”. PTI SH AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)