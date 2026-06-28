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English NewsNewsWorldPrivate sector indispensable to India-US AI, critical minerals push: Official

Private sector indispensable to India-US AI, critical minerals push: Official

Washington, Jun 28 (PTI): The private sector will play an indispensable role in transforming India-US cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and critical minerals into real-world outcomes, a senior Indian official said, as the two countries deepen collaboration in strategic technologie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 04:15 AM (IST)

Washington, Jun 28 (PTI): The private sector will play an indispensable role in transforming India-US cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and critical minerals into real-world outcomes, a senior Indian official said, as the two countries deepen collaboration in strategic technologies.

Speaking at a roundtable on "Securing the Foundations of AI Together: US–India Cooperation from Minerals to Microchips", Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs K Nagaraj Naidu said recent initiatives between India and the US were laying the foundation for long-term collaboration across strategic technology sectors.

"India and the United States have built a comprehensive strategic partnership fit for the 21st century. Through initiatives spanning AI, quantum technologies, critical minerals, advanced energy, and trusted supply chains, we are now moving from principles to projects. The private sector will play an indispensable role in transforming these frameworks into real-world outcomes," Naidu said.

The roundtable was organised earlier this week by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in association with the Embassy of India and Silverado Policy Accelerator.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), outlined India's rapid emergence as a global electronics and semiconductor hub.

"India is positioning itself as a trusted and resilient partner in the global technology supply chain. Our electronics manufacturing ecosystem has expanded dramatically, semiconductor fabrication is now becoming a reality, and the next phase of our Semiconductor Mission will build on this momentum," Krishnan said.

"Combined with India's talent, digital public infrastructure, and AI capabilities, we have an opportunity to develop solutions not just for India, but for the world," he added.

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra underscored the complementary strengths of the two democracies in advanced technologies.

"The opportunity before the United States and India extends from chips to neural networks. India's mission-based approach across semiconductors, AI, and quantum technologies, combined with America's innovation ecosystem, creates enormous potential for collaboration. Together, we can build trusted, resilient technology ecosystems while ensuring secure access to the critical infrastructure that powers these emerging technologies," he said.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said microchips and critical minerals had become the "elixir" of the modern economy and would shape global technological leadership in the 21st century.

"The United States and India are uniquely positioned to build the trusted technology partnership of the 21st century. From semiconductors and AI to critical minerals and quantum technologies, the government can establish the enabling framework, but it is industry that will ultimately drive execution, innovation, and investment," Aghi said.

Also present at the roundtable were Bill Guidera, Deputy Under Secretary for Innovation and Engagement at the US Department of Commerce, and Christopher Saldana, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Critical Minerals, Materials and Manufacturing, US Department of Energy. PTI SKU NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 04:30 AM (IST)
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