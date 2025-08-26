PM Modi Ignored 4 Calls From Trump Over ‘Anger And Caution’ Amid Tariff Tensions: German Report

US President Donald Trump made repeated attempts to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone in recent weeks, but the latter declined to engage, according to a report by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). The newspaper claims that the refusal stemmed from Modi’s anger and caution following a series of provocative remarks and tariff hikes imposed by Washington on Indian goods.

India Exception To Trump’s Tariff Dispute Pattern

The FAZ reported that Trump had earlier unsettled New Delhi by calling India a “dead economy” and slapping 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the country. On 31 July, Trump went further, saying, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together.”

Days later, on 10 August, Prime Minister Modi responded with a veiled counter, declaring that India was moving towards becoming one of the world’s top three economies.

The report noted that so far, Trump has managed to cow most opponents in trade disputes. India is the exception. Instead, New Delhi is now edging closer to its powerful neighbour, China, setting aside old grievances. Until now, Trump’s trade battles have followed a familiar pattern: public anger over deficits, threats of tariffs, then tense talks where foreign leaders blinked. Eventually, tariffs were imposed, then softened in subsequent negotiations — with Trump usually claiming victory. This time, Modi resisted, FAZ stated.

Trade Talks Collapse Amid US Tariffs

Both India and the United States had been negotiating a large-scale trade agreement since February, aiming to raise annual trade volumes to $500 billion by 2030. The deal was expected to be signed later this year, but tensions escalated when Washington raised tariffs on Indian goods by 25 to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil.

The Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the criticism from the US and European Union over Russian oil imports as “unjustified.” A scheduled sixth round of negotiations in New Delhi on 25 August was cancelled following the tariff hike.

Thorsten Benner, Co-Founder and Director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, highlighted the FAZ report on X, writing, “FAZ claims that Trump tried to call Modi four times in recent weeks but that Modi refused the calls.”

FAZ claims that Trump tried to call Modi four times in recent weeks but that Modi refused the calls. pic.twitter.com/ey4qq7qqWA — Thorsten Benner (@thorstenbenner) August 25, 2025

India Tilts Towards China Amid Trade War Tensions

What surprises observers is that Trump made several attempts to win Modi over. Modi’s refusal to speak shows both the depth of his anger and his caution, the report stated. The FAZ recalled how Trump renegotiated a deal with Vietnam over the phone and then unilaterally declared it a success online. Modi is determined not to fall into the same trap.

“America’s strategy isn’t working,” said Mark Frazier, Co-Director of the India-China Institute at the New School in New York. “The American concept of an ‘Indo-Pacific’ alignment, in which India would play a central role in containing China, is collapsing.”

India sends about a fifth of its exports to the US, mostly textiles, gems and auto parts. Economists now fear growth could slip from 6.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent annually. Domestically, though, a compromise would be risky. Public opinion has swung sharply against Trump. In June, the Pew Research Center found that half of Indians still trusted Trump — the fifth-highest level worldwide — but the mood has soured.

FAZ further reported that Trump’s controversial overtures to Pakistan, including a working dinner with Pak Army Chief General Asim Munir, were seen as a provocation. His claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier this year were also flatly rejected by India.

The report went on to elaborate India's thaw in ties with China, with PM Modi set to visit China for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin alongside leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Last Confirmed Modi-Trump Call

According to an MEA statement, Modi last spoke with Trump on 17 June at the US President’s request. The call lasted about 35 minutes and included discussions on terrorism and India’s Operation Sindoor.

The MEA stressed that during the call, Modi clearly conveyed there had been no talks on an India-US trade deal or any proposal for American mediation between India and Pakistan. “The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan… and it was initiated at Pakistan’s request. Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation. There is complete political consensus in India on this matter,” the ministry said.