Trump’s Tariff Warning: Digital Taxes Could Trigger New Trade Barriers

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to countries imposing taxes on digital services, threatening punitive tariffs and export restrictions unless such measures are withdrawn.

The statement, made in a social media post on Monday, has reignited tensions over global trade and the treatment of American technology companies.

Fresh Threat Over Digital Service Taxes

Trump cautioned that nations enforcing digital tax laws would face “subsequent additional tariffs” on exports to the United States, reported Reuters. “With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country's Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips,” he wrote.

The US President argued that such laws unfairly target American technology giants, including Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon, while giving rival Chinese firms an advantage. “These measures were designed to harm or discriminate against American Technology,” Trump asserted in his post.

Global Disputes Over Digital Taxation

The issue of digital services taxation has long strained trade relations between Washington and European capitals. Several European countries have implemented levies on revenue generated by major US tech firms, citing concerns over fair taxation. These moves have repeatedly drawn criticism from US administrations, both past and present, with Trump previously threatening tariffs against countries like France and Canada for similar reasons.

Earlier reports suggested that Washington was even considering sanctions against European Union officials responsible for enforcing the Digital Services Act. This underscores the deepening divide between the US and Europe on how to regulate and tax the digital economy.

India Faces New Tariffs

Tensions have already escalated on another front, as the United States confirmed a 25 per cent additional tariff on imports from India, effective 12:01 AM EST on August 27. The move, authorised under Executive Order 14329 signed by Trump on August 6, raises the overall tariff burden on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Homeland Security through US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the levy will apply to a wide range of products listed in an annex, affecting not only new consignments but also goods cleared from bonded warehouses after the deadline.

Officials noted that the decision aligns with Washington’s broader effort to exert economic pressure on Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. By targeting nations maintaining close energy or trade ties with Moscow, the administration seeks to strengthen its sanctions regime while pushing back against policies seen as discriminatory toward American firms.