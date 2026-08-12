Is Imran Khan Dead? Senior Pakistan Journalist Makes Shocking Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan's sister requests hospital transfer by family doctors.

Concern over the wellbeing of Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has intensified after senior Pakistani journalist Wajahat S Khan claimed that three senior army officers fear Khan may be dead in prison. The claim, made in a YouTube video post, has triggered widespread speculation over Khan’s condition. However, there has been no independent confirmation that the former prime minister has died.

Wajahat S. Khan claims three senior Pakistani Army officers fear Imran Khan may be dead in prison and allege that Gen. Asim Munir is hiding him from the country- but there is still no independent confirmation of his death. @InsightGL @srdmk01 @manishmedia@OsintTV pic.twitter.com/EmQt5TktC0 August 12, 2026

PTI Raises Alarm

PTI leaders have described reports about Khan’s condition as alarming and demanded immediate access to him.

The party has raised concerns over Khan’s prolonged solitary confinement in Adiala Jail and called for greater transparency regarding his medical condition. PTI has demanded that arrangements be made for Khan to meet his family, personal physicians, lawyers and senior political colleagues.

The party has also maintained that his medical condition must be assessed by doctors of his family’s choice, amid growing concerns over the lack of direct access to him.

Also Read: Pakistani Military’s Balochistan Massacre: 28 Civilians, Including 9 Children, Killed In Midnight Airstrike

Sister Seeks Hospital Transfer

Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, has called for his immediate transfer to hospital and said he should be treated under the supervision of his personal doctors.

Dr Uzma said the family’s sole demand was for Khan to be shifted to hospital and receive treatment under the supervision of physicians trusted by the family.

PTI has also alleged that Khan has effectively been kept in solitary confinement, with restrictions on meetings with family members and the party’s political leadership.

The developments have added to uncertainty surrounding Khan’s health, with his supporters demanding greater transparency and direct access to the former prime minister.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Health Sparks Alarm, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Demands Medical Care