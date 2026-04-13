Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Amid Trump’s ‘Weak’ Attack, War Of Words Escalates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's President supports Pope Leo XIV against Trump's insults.

Trump criticized Pope Leo as

Pope Leo appealed for peace, condemning

A message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressing support for Pope Leo XIV has added a new dimension to the ongoing public clash between the pontiff and former US President Donald Trump.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.”

Trump’s Scathing Tirade Against Pope Leo

The development comes amid a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Trump and the Vatican.

Trump launched a strong attack on Pope Leo, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”, while urging him to “get his act together”, “use Common Sense”, and stop “catering to the Radical Left”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and criticised the pontiff’s stance on global conflicts and immigration.

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 13, 2026

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon… And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do,” he said.

Trump also claimed, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” and criticised the Pope’s engagements with political figures.

Pope’s Appeal For Peace

Trump’s remarks followed Pope Leo’s recent statements calling for restraint amid the US–Iran conflict.

Leading a prayer at St Peter’s Basilica as talks between the US and Iran began in Pakistan and a fragile ceasefire held, the Pope warned against what he described as the “delusion of omnipotence”.

Without naming the United States or Trump, he criticised the “idolatry of self and money” and cautioned against glorifying military strength.

He also denounced threats to destroy Iranian civilisation and urged political leaders to prioritise dialogue over escalation, stressing that faith should not be used to justify war.

Rift Deepens Over Iran Conflict

The exchange underscores a widening divide between the two figures over the ongoing US–Israel conflict involving Iran.

While Pope Leo has called for de-escalation and peace, Trump has defended military actions and taken aim at the pontiff’s position.

Global Spotlight on Escalating Row

The prayer service at the Vatican was attended by international clergy, including Tehran’s archbishop, and members of the US diplomatic corps, with similar gatherings held worldwide.

Framing prayer as a means to break cycles of violence, Pope Leo said God does not endorse conflict or those who wage it.

Pezeshkian’s message, coming amid Trump’s criticism, has further amplified the high-profile and increasingly political exchange.