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HomeNewsWorldPezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Amid Trump’s ‘Weak’ Attack, War Of Words Escalates

Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Amid Trump’s ‘Weak’ Attack, War Of Words Escalates

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and criticised the pontiff’s stance on global conflicts and immigration.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's President supports Pope Leo XIV against Trump's insults.
  • Trump criticized Pope Leo as
  • Pope Leo appealed for peace, condemning

A message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressing support for Pope Leo XIV has added a new dimension to the ongoing public clash between the pontiff and former US President Donald Trump.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.”

Trump’s Scathing Tirade Against Pope Leo

The development comes amid a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Trump and the Vatican.

Trump launched a strong attack on Pope Leo, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”, while urging him to “get his act together”, “use Common Sense”, and stop “catering to the Radical Left”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and criticised the pontiff’s stance on global conflicts and immigration.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon… And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do,” he said.

Trump also claimed, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” and criticised the Pope’s engagements with political figures.

Pope’s Appeal For Peace

Trump’s remarks followed Pope Leo’s recent statements calling for restraint amid the US–Iran conflict.

Leading a prayer at St Peter’s Basilica as talks between the US and Iran began in Pakistan and a fragile ceasefire held, the Pope warned against what he described as the “delusion of omnipotence”.

Without naming the United States or Trump, he criticised the “idolatry of self and money” and cautioned against glorifying military strength.

He also denounced threats to destroy Iranian civilisation and urged political leaders to prioritise dialogue over escalation, stressing that faith should not be used to justify war.

Rift Deepens Over Iran Conflict

The exchange underscores a widening divide between the two figures over the ongoing US–Israel conflict involving Iran.

While Pope Leo has called for de-escalation and peace, Trump has defended military actions and taken aim at the pontiff’s position.

Global Spotlight on Escalating Row

The prayer service at the Vatican was attended by international clergy, including Tehran’s archbishop, and members of the US diplomatic corps, with similar gatherings held worldwide.

Framing prayer as a means to break cycles of violence, Pope Leo said God does not endorse conflict or those who wage it.

Pezeshkian’s message, coming amid Trump’s criticism, has further amplified the high-profile and increasingly political exchange.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has expressed support for Pope Leo XIV amidst his clash with Donald Trump?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly supported Pope Leo XIV. He condemned the insult to the Pope and the desecration of Jesus on behalf of Iran.

What were Donald Trump's main criticisms of Pope Leo XIV?

Donald Trump called Pope Leo XIV

What was Pope Leo XIV's stance on the US-Iran conflict?

Pope Leo XIV called for restraint and dialogue amid the US-Iran conflict. He warned against the

How did Iranian President Pezeshkian view the insult to Pope Leo XIV?

President Pezeshkian condemned the insult to Pope Leo XIV and stated that the desecration of Jesus is unacceptable to any free person.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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US Iran War Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Trump’s ‘Weak’ Attack On Pope Leo War Of Words Escalates
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