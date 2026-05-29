Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat minister assures support for repatriation and rites.

A 22-year-old student from Gujarat studying in Canada was allegedly stabbed to death in the Niagara region earlier this month, with her family claiming the attack was linked to a dispute involving a drug dealer demanding money. Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Megha, a resident of Borsad in Gujarat, was killed on May 15 in St Catharines, a city in Canada’s Ontario province. According to her father, the accused allegedly attacked her after she refused to hand over money.

Family Learnt About Death After More Than 10 Days

Vidhi’s father, Kalpeshbhai Megha, said the family was informed about her death more than ten days after the incident took place. Speaking to IANS, he said confirmation came through the local police station, following which relatives in Canada were contacted to complete official formalities.

He explained that Vidhi had gone to Canada for higher studies and had already completed a three-year business management course. At the time of the incident, she was pursuing a Personal Support Worker (PSW) Honours course to expand her career opportunities abroad.

Kalpeshbhai urged the Indian government to help expedite the repatriation process so the family could conduct her final rites in Gujarat without further delay.

Medha said, "My brother-in-law lives there... Our local MLA visited us just recently. My request to the government is that we must perform my daughter's final rites right here in India; therefore, please provide me with the body as soon as possible and send it here."

#WATCH | Borsad, Gujarat: Vidhi Megha, a 22-year-old Indian student from Borsad, Gujarat, was stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara region on May 15.



Speaking about the incident, her father, Kalpeshbhai Medha, says, "...I received information from the police station yesterday. I… pic.twitter.com/PsP3XGGXGy — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2026

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Gujarat Minister Assures Family Of Support

The victim’s family also received support from local MLA Ramanbhai Solanki, who visited their residence after learning about the tragedy.

Solanki, a Gujarat Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA from Borsad, said he had communicated with both the Chief Minister’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the family’s request.

Vidhi had moved to Canada after completing her studies in Gujarat and was pursuing further education while staying there.

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Murder Accused Arrested In Canada

The Niagara Regional Police Service said officers responding to a call in St. Catharines discovered an adult woman dead at the scene, while a man found injured was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Investigators later transferred the matter to the Homicide Unit, which arrested 40-year-old Joshua St. Omer on May 18. Authorities charged him with second-degree murder, and he remains in custody.

The killing has once again drawn attention to concerns surrounding the safety and wellbeing of Indian students living abroad. In Vidhi’s hometown, residents and relatives continue mourning her death while awaiting the return of her remains to India for the last rites.