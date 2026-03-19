Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles could potentially target US: Tulsi Gabbard

Washington, Mar 18 (PTI): United States' intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday told lawmakers that Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development could include missiles capable of targeting the US.

In a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, also said that the threats to the US were set to expand collectively from more than 3,000 missiles at present to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035. The US secure nuclear deterrent continues to ensure safety in the Homeland against strategic threats. However, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our Homeland within range, Gabbard said.

She said the US Intelligence Community (IC) assesses that threats to the Homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles.

The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defences, Gabbard said.

The US top intelligence official said that North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US soil, and it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal. Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the Homeland, Gabbard said. She said that Iran has previously demonstrated space launch and other technology it could use to begin to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035, should Tehran attempt to pursue the capability. However, these assessments will be updated as the full impact of Operation Epic Fury's devastating strikes on Iran's missile production facilities, stockpiles, and launch capabilities is determined, Gabbard said.

The ‘Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community’ presented to the Senate stated that in spite of the growing proliferation of one-way attack UAVs that perform missile-like functions, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Russia will continue to prioritise advanced missiles that can threaten the US. “However, their militaries almost certainly will plan to pair their high-end missiles with cheaper, expendable systems to stress US missile defences,” it said.

According to the Assessment, even if the great powers refrain from conflict, many regional and smaller powers are growing much more willing to use force to pursue their interests. “Countries such as Egypt, Israel, Pakistan, Turkey, and the UAE are using a mix of lethal aid, proxy forces, or their own military assets to provoke or undermine their rivals or to tilt nearby conflicts in their favour,” the 34-page document presented to the Senate said. It said that many countries are now more willing to use deniable, coercive, or violent approaches below the threshold of war. “These include acts of sabotage, assassinations, detentions, non-lethal attacks, and the use of migration as a weapon,” the document said. PTI SKU RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)