Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAfghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire As Türkiye, Qatar Broker Peace Talks In Istanbul

Afghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire As Türkiye, Qatar Broker Peace Talks In Istanbul

The statement further noted that "all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Istanbul [Turkiye], October 31 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen peace efforts between Afghanistan and Pakistan, high-level delegations from both countries, along with mediators Turkiye and Qatar, held a series of meetings in Istanbul from October 25 to 30 to keep up the recently agreed ceasefire.

According to a joint statement posted on X by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the meetings were aimed at "solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18-19 October with the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar."

"All parties have agreed on continuation of ceasefire," the statement read.

It added that "further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided in a Principal level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November."

The statement further noted that "all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

"As mediators, Turkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability," it added.

The latest round of meetings in Istanbul followed a period of heightened tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides experiencing a rapid deterioration in ties and a brief border conflict earlier this month, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations began in Istanbul on Saturday.

However, Islamabad's "long-standing concern over terror attacks emanating from Kabul" remained unresolved, resulting in a deadlock.

Mediating countries later made "last-ditch efforts" on Thursday to bring both parties back to the negotiating table.

Turkiye and Qatar, which share deep ties with Pakistan, played a key role in facilitating the discussions.

Qatar had previously acted as a mediator during negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and NATO forces, Dawn stated.

The newspaper added that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had worsened in recent weeks, marked by "border skirmishes, counter-statements and allegations."

The tensions began after an attack on Pakistan from Afghan territory on the night of October 11, which followed claims by the Afghan Taliban of "airstrikes by Pakistan into Afghanistan."

Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied the accusation.

As reported by Dawn, Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Taliban to prevent "terror groups from using its soil against Pakistan", while the Taliban "deny the allegation of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan soil".

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face a surge in terrorism, with several security personnel killed during "intelligence-based operations".

Following the October 11 incident, several more clashes occurred along the border, while Pakistani strikes reportedly targeted "Gul Bahadur group camps in Afghanistan".

These developments prompted both countries to engage in dialogue in Doha, where they reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to reconvene in Istanbul to establish mechanisms for lasting peace and stability.

The Istanbul meetings, mediated by Turkiye and Qatar, were a continuation of those efforts.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistani Minister Tarar said in a post on X that the latest round of discussions "failed to bring about any workable solution."

He further asserted that "Pakistan would continue to take all possible measures to protect its citizens from terrorism."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ceasefire Qatar Pakistan Afghanistan Turkiye
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget