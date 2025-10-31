Afghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire As Türkiye, Qatar Broker Peace Talks In Istanbul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Istanbul [Turkiye], October 31 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen peace efforts between Afghanistan and Pakistan, high-level delegations from both countries, along with mediators Turkiye and Qatar, held a series of meetings in Istanbul from October 25 to 30 to keep up the recently agreed ceasefire.

According to a joint statement posted on X by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the meetings were aimed at "solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18-19 October with the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar."

"All parties have agreed on continuation of ceasefire," the statement read.

It added that "further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided in a Principal level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November."

The statement further noted that "all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

"As mediators, Turkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability," it added.

The latest round of meetings in Istanbul followed a period of heightened tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides experiencing a rapid deterioration in ties and a brief border conflict earlier this month, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations began in Istanbul on Saturday.

However, Islamabad's "long-standing concern over terror attacks emanating from Kabul" remained unresolved, resulting in a deadlock.

Mediating countries later made "last-ditch efforts" on Thursday to bring both parties back to the negotiating table.

Turkiye and Qatar, which share deep ties with Pakistan, played a key role in facilitating the discussions.

Qatar had previously acted as a mediator during negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and NATO forces, Dawn stated.

The newspaper added that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had worsened in recent weeks, marked by "border skirmishes, counter-statements and allegations."

The tensions began after an attack on Pakistan from Afghan territory on the night of October 11, which followed claims by the Afghan Taliban of "airstrikes by Pakistan into Afghanistan."

Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied the accusation.

As reported by Dawn, Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Taliban to prevent "terror groups from using its soil against Pakistan", while the Taliban "deny the allegation of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan soil".

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face a surge in terrorism, with several security personnel killed during "intelligence-based operations".

Following the October 11 incident, several more clashes occurred along the border, while Pakistani strikes reportedly targeted "Gul Bahadur group camps in Afghanistan".

These developments prompted both countries to engage in dialogue in Doha, where they reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to reconvene in Istanbul to establish mechanisms for lasting peace and stability.

The Istanbul meetings, mediated by Turkiye and Qatar, were a continuation of those efforts.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistani Minister Tarar said in a post on X that the latest round of discussions "failed to bring about any workable solution."

He further asserted that "Pakistan would continue to take all possible measures to protect its citizens from terrorism."

