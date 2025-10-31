Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrimeRA Studio Kidnapping Case: How Mumbai Police Nabbed The Accused Who Froze On Seeing Them

RA Studio Kidnapping Case: How Mumbai Police Nabbed The Accused Who Froze On Seeing Them

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
The kidnapping incident at RA Studio in Powai, Mumbai, has gripped the city with shock. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, lured several children under the guise of a web series audition before taking them hostage. He attacked the police during the rescue operation and was injured in retaliatory fire, later succumbing to his injuries during treatment.

Children Trapped Inside Studio

By 8 AM, Rohit Arya and the children had gathered at RA Studio for what they believed was a genuine audition. Once inside, Arya locked the doors and sent a video to the parents waiting outside, instructing them to “share this video on social media.” The footage spread rapidly, creating panic among parents and residents in the area.

Police Alerted By Society Member

At around 1:30 PM, a member of the local housing society reached the Powai Police Station and reported the incident. A police team immediately rushed to the spot. 

Officers established phone contact with Arya, and the conversation continued for nearly an hour as they attempted to negotiate the safe release of the children.

Accused Initially Cooperative

Initially, Arya appeared calm and cooperative, even mentioning the name of Deepak Kesarkar during the conversation. However, he grew suspicious, saying, “I don’t trust you,” before abruptly cutting communication.

Last Call 

The final call to Arya was made at 2 PM, during which officers tried to reassure him. “Your demands will be met, just release the children,” they told him. Police also facilitated a conversation between Arya and his family members in a bid to defuse the situation, but their efforts failed.

Police Prepare Operation

By 3 PM, senior officers had devised an entry strategy. Around 3:30 p.m., police began breaking through the studio grill, and by 4:30 PM, they entered the premises. Inside, they discovered that Arya had split the hostages into two groups - eight children locked in one room and the rest held near him.

Entry Through Bathroom

Arya had poured chemicals on the floor of the area where he was stationed, making entry hazardous. A police team, led by API Amol Waghmare, entered the studio through the bathroom. Dressed in civilian clothes, Waghmare’s appearance prevented Arya from immediately recognising him as an officer.

Accused Shot After Attacking Police

As soon as the police entered, Arya appeared startled and demanded, “Who are you? How did you get in?” He then reached into his bag to pull out an object. Reacting swiftly, API Waghmare fired a single round from his 9mm pistol, striking Arya in the right side of his chest.

Arya was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Social Media Audition Scam Uncovered

Investigations revealed that Arya had posted advertisements for a web series audition on social media platforms. The auditions had been ongoing for four days, and 17 children had been shortlisted for the final round - a ruse that culminated in the tragic hostage situation at RA Studio.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Mumbai Police Rohit Arya Rohit Arya Kidnapping
