Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fresh details have emerged in the shocking kidnapping case in Powai, Mumbai, revealing a story of resentment, unpaid dues, and deep frustration. The accused, filmmaker Rohit Arya, who died after being injured during a police rescue operation, had reportedly been angry with the Maharashtra government and the education department for over a year.

Arya believed that his idea had been stolen for the “My School, Beautiful School” initiative, known locally as “Mazhi Shala, Sundar Shala”, which was launched by the state in 2022.

The ₹2 Crore Dispute That Fuelled His Anger

According to Arya, the concept for the government scheme was taken from his film Let’s Change. He claimed that officials had promised him a payment of ₹2 crore for the project after the then Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar approved it. However, once the campaign was completed, Arya alleged that the payment was never made and that he was denied any credit for his work.

Feeling betrayed, Arya reportedly held several protests and even went on hunger strikes in an attempt to seek justice. His anger, according to police sources, had been simmering for months.

“They Took Away My Hard Work,” Arya Had Said

In an earlier statement, Arya accused government officials of completely ignoring his contribution. “They made me do the work and then denied even my existence,” he had said. He also warned that if he ever took his own life, Kesarkar, his personal secretary Mangesh Shinde, and several department officials would be responsible.

Arya said that he had been sidelined by the system and that his creative idea had been used by the government without giving him due recognition.

Government’s Response to the Allegations

Education Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol dismissed Arya’s claims, saying that he was never owed any money. “Rohit Arya had volunteered and was issued a certificate for his contribution. There were no financial obligations from the government’s side,” Deol said.

Former minister Deepak Kesarkar also clarified that Arya had been part of the Swachhata Monitor project and had received payment directly from the department for his services. The situation took a terrifying turn on Thursday afternoon when Powai police received information that a man had taken several children hostage at RA Studios, claiming to be conducting auditions.

Police teams, along with the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), swiftly arrived at the scene. Within 35 minutes, officers carried out a rescue operation, freeing all 17 children and two adults safely. Arya was found armed with an air gun, chemicals, and a lighter. According to police officials, he attempted to shoot at officers before being injured in retaliation. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

“I Just Want to Talk,” Arya Said in Viral Video

Before entering the studio, Arya posted a video on social media, introducing himself and explaining his motive. “I am Rohit Arya. Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and taken some children hostage. My demands are moral, I just want to talk. I am not a terrorist,” he said. He warned that any mistake by the police could lead him to set the room on fire.

Opposition Slams State Government

The incident soon took a political turn, with Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad criticising the state government and calling it a “complete law and order failure.” “Rohit Arya had been raising his demands for months, but his pleas were ignored. Today, that negligence nearly cost several innocent lives,” Gaikwad said, demanding accountability from the authorities.