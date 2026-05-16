American officials discarded all items presented by Chinese hosts near Air Force One. This practice aimed to prevent any surveillance or tracking attempts linked to foreign-made items.
Trump Team Dumped Chinese Phones, Badges And Gifts Before Leaving Beijing After Xi Summit: Report
Trump’s China visit ended with US officials discarding Chinese gifts and using burner phones amid heightened espionage concerns.
- US President Trump's China visit yielded limited trade deals.
- American officials discarded all Chinese gifts near Air Force One.
- Strict security aimed to prevent Chinese surveillance and espionage.
- Disagreements over media access and security caused friction.
US President Donald Trump wrapped up his two-day visit to China without securing the sweeping trade breakthroughs many had anticipated, particularly on rare earth supplies and broader economic cooperation. While agreements involving soybean purchases and Boeing aircraft were announced, the visit also drew attention for an unusual security practice that unfolded publicly near Air Force One before departure from Beijing.
According to reports, American officials discarded every item presented by Chinese hosts, including souvenirs, lapel pins, press invitations, burner phones, and gift materials, into trash bins positioned near the aircraft before boarding. The move, though striking in appearance, was reportedly part of long-standing US security procedures aimed at preventing surveillance or tracking attempts linked to foreign-made items.
White House correspondent Emily Goodin said the directive was enforced by the US Secret Service directly at the aircraft ramp.
Espionage Concerns Shape Strict Security Measures
Reports indicated that such precautions have been standard practice for decades during high-level American visits to China. However, this visit marked one of the few occasions where the disposal process occurred in full public view.
The security rationale stems from persistent US concerns regarding Chinese espionage and electronic surveillance. Officials reportedly sought to ensure that no items originating from China were transported aboard Air Force One.
Additional precautions extended to electronic communications and devices used during the trip. Trump’s delegation, which reportedly included figures such as Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, left personal phones and electronic devices in the United States.
Instead, temporary burner phones and limited-function communication devices were used throughout the visit. Mobile phones were also reportedly stored inside Faraday bags aboard Air Force One to block GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RFID signals, reducing the risk of cyber intrusion or tracking.
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Behind-the-Scenes Friction During Beijing Visit
Although Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping maintained cordial public appearances, reports suggested tensions emerged repeatedly behind the scenes over media access and security arrangements.
At Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, a US Secret Service agent accompanying the White House press pool was reportedly denied entry by Chinese officials because he was armed. The disagreement delayed media access to the venue by around 90 minutes.
Further friction reportedly occurred during Trump’s departure from Beijing, when Chinese authorities initially prevented US journalists from joining the presidential motorcade until American aides intervened.
Fox News later described some of the exchanges between Chinese officials and American security personnel during the Temple of Heaven visit as “heated and physical clashes.”
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Echoes Of Earlier US-China Diplomatic Tensions
The disputes recalled similar incidents during previous American presidential visits to China, including former President Barack Obama’s 2016 trip to Hangzhou for the G20 Summit, when disagreements over press access and protocol also became diplomatic flashpoints.
Despite the outwardly friendly optics of the Trump-Xi summit, the incidents highlighted the continuing atmosphere of distrust and strategic rivalry shaping relations between Washington and Beijing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What security measures were taken with items given to President Trump in China?
Why were specific security precautions taken with electronic devices?
The delegation used temporary burner phones and left personal devices in the US due to espionage and electronic surveillance concerns. Phones were also stored in Faraday bags to block signals.
Were there any behind-the-scenes disagreements during the visit?
Yes, there were tensions regarding media access and security arrangements. An incident at the Temple of Heaven delayed press entry, and there were issues with journalists joining the motorcade.
Do these security incidents reflect a larger trend in US-China relations?
Yes, these incidents echo past diplomatic tensions and highlight the ongoing atmosphere of distrust and strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing.