Days After Trump-Xi Summit, Putin Set For Two-Day China Visit On May 19

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin visits China to strengthen strategic partnership, as invited.

Discussions to cover bilateral ties, regional security, economic cooperation.

Summit follows Trump's talks, highlighting geopolitical competition.

Visit signals growing Russia-China alignment amid Western tensions.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on May 19 for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening strategic ties between Moscow and Beijing. According to an official statement from Moscow, the visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and will focus on expanding the “comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation” between the two countries. The trip is being closely watched internationally as it comes only days after US President Donald Trump concluded high-level talks with Xi in Beijing.

Trade, Strategic Cooperation High On Agenda

During the visit, Putin and Xi are expected to hold extensive discussions on bilateral relations, regional security issues, and geopolitical coordination. The Russian president is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss trade expansion and economic cooperation, as per reports.

The visit will additionally mark the launch of the Russia–China Years of Education (2026–2027), an initiative aimed at boosting academic, educational, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Putin and Xi have met more than 40 times over the years, reflecting what both governments describe as an increasingly close strategic partnership. Their relationship was significantly reinforced in February 2022 when Russia and China announced a “no limits” partnership shortly before Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine.

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Trump-Xi Talks Cast Shadow Over Visit

Putin’s trip follows closely after Trump’s recent summit with Xi, where issues including Taiwan, regional security, and trade reportedly dominated discussions.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after departing Beijing, Trump acknowledged that potential US arms sales to Taiwan were discussed “in great detail” during his talks with Xi. Although he initially appeared to deny the topic had come up, he later clarified that the matter had been extensively debated and said he would decide on the issue later.

“The world did not need a war that’s 9,500 miles away,” Trump remarked, signaling caution over escalating tensions in East Asia.

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Xi reportedly warned Trump that disagreements over Taiwan could trigger direct confrontation between the United States and China. Beijing continues to regard Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes any foreign military or political support for the island.