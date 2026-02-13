Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun

Nikhil Gupta admits guilt in US for failed assassination of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Prosecutors alleged that Gupta conspired with an Indian govt official for assasination.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Accused Nikhil Gupta on Friday pleaded guilty in a US court for his role in the foiled murder plot targeting Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gupta, 54, had initially pleaded not guilty in June 2024. According to the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan, Gupta admitted to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was arrested in June 2023 in the Czech Republic and subsequently extradited to the United States.

Conspiracy With Indian Official For Assasination

Prosecutors alleged that Gupta conspired with an Indian government official to assassinate Pannun, who is a US resident and holds dual US-Canadian citizenship. New Delhi has distanced itself from the plot, emphasizing that such actions are against government policy. The case had previously strained India’s diplomatic ties with both the US and Canada. Prosecutors also claimed that Gupta’s alleged plot was linked to a broader conspiracy targeting Sikh separatist leaders abroad, including the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Western Canada in June 2023.

Gupta reportedly hired an assassin under orders from Vikash Yadav, an officer of India’s external intelligence agency, who remains in India and is charged in the case. Gupta has been held without bail since arriving in the US and faces decades in prison if convicted.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nikhil Gupta plead guilty to in US court?

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He admitted his role in a foiled plot to assassinate a Khalistani separatist leader.

When and where was Nikhil Gupta arrested?

Nikhil Gupta was arrested in June 2023 in the Czech Republic. He was later extradited to the United States to face charges.

Who was the target of the alleged assassination plot?

The target of the alleged assassination plot was Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun is a US resident with dual US-Canadian citizenship.

What is India's stance on the alleged assassination plot?

India has distanced itself from the plot, stating that such actions are against government policy. The case had previously impacted diplomatic ties with the US and Canada.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Nikhil Gupta Khalistani Separatist
