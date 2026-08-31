India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldNepal Blames China Over Inadequate Data Sharing After Flash Floods Leave Thousands Missing

Nepal Blames China Over Inadequate Data Sharing After Flash Floods Leave Thousands Missing

China has rejected the allegations, saying its weather centre sent Nepal an email warning of heavy rain and landslides 12 days before the disaster.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal and China dispute disaster data after glacier-triggered floods.
  • Nepal demanded real-time glacier, river levels data from China.
  • China stated warnings were sent 12 days before disaster.
  • Floods highlight critical need for improved cross-border data sharing.

The devastating floods in Nepal have triggered a dispute between Kathmandu and Beijing over the sharing of crucial disaster-related data, as the death toll continues to rise and more than 3,000 people remain missing.

The dispute follows the catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, which was triggered after a glacier broke. Questions are now being raised about whether timely information could have helped authorities prepare for the disaster.

The issue comes just three months after Nepal and China held a meeting in Kathmandu in May to discuss ways of dealing with risks posed by natural disasters.

ALSO READ | Fresh Flood Warning In Nepal As Bhotekoshi River Swells; Over 2,000 Still Missing

Nepal Says It Needed More Real-Time Data

Nepal says it had sought essential information from China on glacier movements, river water levels and heavy rainfall so that authorities could take timely precautions.

According to Nepal’s Department of Hydrology, China currently sends forecasts related to heavy rainfall, but Nepal needs more detailed and frequent information. It says precise updates on glacier breakage, landslides and river levels, ideally every 10 minutes, are necessary to help protect lives during a rapidly developing disaster.

Kathmandu now wants a more comprehensive arrangement with China for regular sharing of river and weather-related information, similar to the data-sharing agreement Nepal has with India.

China Rejects Nepal’s Allegations

China has rejected Nepal’s claims that it failed to provide the necessary information on time. The Chinese Embassy said it had shared relevant information, while pointing to the difficult terrain along the Himalayan border as a major challenge for monitoring conditions in the region.

According to the Chinese side, its weather centre had emailed Nepal 12 days before the disaster, warning about the possibility of heavy rainfall and landslides.

The two sides therefore have differing accounts of the information available before the August 26 floods. Nepal argues that more detailed, real-time data was required, while China maintains that warnings were provided in advance.

ALSO READ | Flash Flood Sweeps Through US Grand Canyon; 20 Missing, 62 Evacuated | WATCH

Disaster Raises Fresh Questions Over Preparedness

The disagreement has emerged as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of the floods, with thousands of people still missing.

The disaster has also renewed attention on the importance of cross-border information sharing in the Himalayan region, where glaciers, rivers, heavy rainfall and landslides can create rapidly changing risks for communities downstream.

For Nepal, the immediate concern is ensuring that information about such hazards reaches authorities quickly enough to allow people to be moved to safety. Its push for a more regular data-sharing mechanism with China comes against the backdrop of the devastation caused by the latest floods.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent devastating floods in Nepal?

The devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 were triggered by a glacier breaking. This disaster has led to a dispute between Nepal and China over crucial disaster-related data sharing.

What kind of data did Nepal request from China?

Nepal had sought essential real-time information from China, including glacier movements, river water levels, and heavy rainfall forecasts. They believe more detailed and frequent updates, ideally every 10 minutes, are necessary.

How did China respond to Nepal's claims about insufficient data?

China rejected Nepal's claims, stating it had shared relevant information and cited the difficult Himalayan terrain as a challenge. The Chinese Embassy also stated its weather center warned Nepal 12 days prior via email.

What kind of data-sharing agreement does Nepal seek with China?

Nepal wants a more comprehensive arrangement with China for the regular sharing of river and weather-related information. This would be similar to the existing data-sharing agreement Nepal has with India.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal News Nepal Flash Flood Nepal Floods
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Blames China Over Inadequate Data Sharing After Flash Floods Leave Thousands Missing
Nepal Blames China Over Inadequate Data Sharing After Flash Floods Leave Thousands Missing
World
Fresh Flood Warning In Nepal As Bhotekoshi River Swells; Over 2,000 Still Missing
Fresh Flood Warning In Nepal As Bhotekoshi River Swells; Over 2,000 Still Missing
World
Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia Set To Hold First Meeting Of Makkah Defence Pact
Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia Set To Hold First Meeting Of Makkah Defence Pact
World
Flash Flood Sweeps Through US Grand Canyon; 20 Missing, 62 Evacuated | WATCH
Flash Flood Sweeps Through US Grand Canyon; 20 Missing, 62 Evacuated | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

DISASTER DAY 6: Nepal’s devastating disaster enters its sixth day as rescue operations continue.
BEDHNA VILLAGE: Four people die in Bihar’s Barh area after allegedly consuming alcohol during a party
TRISHULI TUNNEL: Rescue operation enters Day 5 to save workers trapped inside the tunnel.
POLICE ENCOUNTER: Two accused in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were killed in a police encounter in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh
BISHKEK ARRIVAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after a two-day visit to Uzbekistan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget