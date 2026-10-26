Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress President Kharge made controversial remark about Prime Minister's father.

BJP protested nationwide, demanding apology for Kharge's controversial remark.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned remarks, criticizing Congress's justification.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at the Opposition amid a political row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Patna a day earlier.

In a post on X, the ruling party said, "Sorry to break it to you, all anti-Indian forces, BUT... Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega (Modi won't go anywhere)."

Sorry to break it to you, all anti-Indian forces, BUT... #LongLiveTheIndianRepublic https://t.co/6lR2I91VgW — BJP (@BJP4India) October 26, 2026

The BJP also staged protests across the country against Kharge over his 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark. Demonstrations were reported in several cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna and Bengaluru, with BJP leaders and workers demanding an apology from Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

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Kharge's Remark Sparks Political Row

Kharge made the controversial remark on Sunday while addressing an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister.

Speaking about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Kharge said those responsible would be sent to jail. When an audience member interrupted him, saying Modi would not go anywhere, the Congress chief replied, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

The remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused Kharge of insulting the Prime Minister's late father.

BJP Seeks Apology

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was shocked and deeply hurt by the comments about Modi's late father.

"It's deeply distressing... What is most shocking about this entire episode is that these comments were not made by some ordinary Congress worker or a youth leader, but by the national president of a party that claims to be the oldest political party in the country," Singh said on Monday.

Also Read: BJP Stages Nationwide Protests Against Kharge Over ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jaayega’ Remark

He also accused the Congress of attempting to justify Kharge's words instead of acknowledging the mistake and expressing regret.

"The Congress did not stop there; they are hurting people's sentiments by attempting to justify Kharge ji's words. Instead of acknowledging their mistake and expressing regret, the Congress is busy defending and validating this statement," the Defence Minister said.