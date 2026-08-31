Nepal issued new flood warnings due to rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River. This followed information from Chinese authorities about increased upstream water flow.
Fresh Flood Warning In Nepal As Bhotekoshi River Swells; Over 2,000 Still Missing
Nepal issued fresh flood warnings on Sunday after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River, prompting authorities to urge residents in flood-hit districts to remain on high alert.
- Nepal issued fresh flood warnings, prompting renewed community anxiety.
- Increased upstream water flow from China caused new alerts.
- An upstream crater still poses significant flood risk.
- Floods killed over 800 people; hundreds remain missing.
Nepal authorities issued fresh flood warnings on Sunday after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River, urging people in districts already devastated by the August 26 floods to remain on high alert.
Emergency alerts were sent directly to residents’ phones early Sunday, reviving fears in communities still struggling to recover from the catastrophic flooding.
The warnings came as rescue teams continued working to clear a major highway linking Kathmandu with one of the areas worst affected by the floods. The disaster has killed at least 800 people across Nepal and Tibet, with hundreds more still unaccounted for.
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Nepal Death Toll Rises To 788
Nepal’s disaster agency said the death toll in the country had risen to 788, while 2,502 people remained missing.
On the Chinese side of the border, authorities reported 16 deaths and 546 people missing. The figures underline the scale of the disaster across the mountainous region.
Meanwhile, rescue crews have continued efforts to restore access to areas cut off or badly damaged by the floods, including along the key highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the worst-hit regions.
Fresh Warning Follows Increased Upstream Water Flow
The latest alerts followed information from Chinese authorities about increased water flow upstream, according to Dharam Raj Uprety, chief executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
China’s state news agency Xinhua, citing the country’s water resources ministry, reported that a new lake formed high in the mountains following Wednesday’s floods had largely drained.
However, authorities warned that the danger had not completely passed.
Xinhua reported that a crater located about 5.6 kilometres (3.5 miles) upstream still posed a risk. The crater was estimated to hold about 1.4 million cubic metres (370 million gallons) of water and authorities said it required close monitoring.
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Flood-Hit Communities Face Renewed Anxiety
The latest phone alerts have added to the uncertainty facing residents of villages already severely affected by the floods. Communities that have spent days dealing with the destruction are now being asked to prepare for another potential rise in water levels.
For people still recovering from the initial disaster, the repeated warnings have brought renewed anxiety. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant as rescue and recovery operations continue across the affected areas.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Nepal issue fresh flood warnings?
What is the current death toll from the floods?
The disaster has killed at least 800 people across Nepal and Tibet. In Nepal, 788 deaths and 2,502 missing have been reported.
What caused the increased water flow that led to the new warnings?
The increased water flow followed the draining of a new lake formed in the mountains. However, a crater upstream still holds about 1.4 million cubic meters of water, posing a continued risk.
How are affected communities reacting to the new warnings?
Residents in flood-affected villages are experiencing renewed anxiety. They are being asked to prepare for another potential rise in water levels while still recovering from the initial disaster.