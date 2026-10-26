Anbil Mahesh Arrest Triggers TVK-DMK Face-Off, Stalin Cries Political Vendetta

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin condemned the arrest, calling it political vendetta.

The arrest of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approvals scam has triggered a sharp political confrontation between DMK and TVK. While TVK launched a scathing attack on the DMK over corruption allegations, former Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the arrest, accusing the government of political vendetta.

TVK Targets DMK

Reacting to the arrest, TVK launched a blistering attack on the DMK, accusing it of corruption across government departments during its tenure.

TVK described the DMK as “corruption-soaked” and alleged that it had allowed wrongdoing, brutality and crookedness to flourish.

ஊழலில் ஊறி நாறிப்போன திமுகவே ஒவ்வொரு கல்யாண வீட்டிலும் ஒப்பாரி ஒரு கேடா?. ஒரு துறை விடாமல் ஒவ்வொரு துறையிலும் ஊழல் ஆட்டம் போட்டுவிட்ட உத்தமர் வேடம் போடுவது நியாயமா?. அவதூறையும் ஆபாசத்தையும் வன்மத்தையும் வக்கிரத்தையும் ஓட விடும் திமுகவை இப்போது ஊழல் வழக்குகளுக்காக சட்டமும் நீதியும் ஓட விடுகிறது. உத்தம வேடம் போடும் ஊழல்சக்தியான தீயசக்தி திமுகவே இனி தூயசக்தி தவெகவை தாறுமாறாகப் பேசினால் மக்கள் உங்கள் மீது பன்னீர் தெளிப்பார்கள் என்று நினைத்தீர்களா?. என் உயிர் நண்பணின் பிள்ளை என் பிள்ளைபோல என்ற தொனியில் பேசிய துப்பில்லாத ஸ்டாலின் சார் இனி என்ன சப்பைக்கட்டு கட்டுவார் என்று மக்களே கேட்கத் தொடங்கிவிட்டனர். துப்பாக்கி ஹீரோ என்று நக்கலாகப் பேசிய திமுகவே, துப்பாக்கி ஹீரோவேதான். ஊழலுக்கு எதிரான உண்மையான துப்பாக்கி போன்ற ஹீரோதான் எங்கள் வெற்றித் தலைவர் மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் அவர்கள். #கரப்ஷன்_முன்னேற்ற_கழகம் — TVK IT Wing Official (@TVKHQITWingOffl) October 26, 2026

TVK questioned whether a party facing corruption allegations across sectors could claim the moral high ground. It also accused the DMK of using its political position to shield itself from scrutiny.

TVK also took aim at Stalin’s earlier remarks about Anbil Mahesh, referring to the ex-chief minister’s description of the former minister as a close associate’s child.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Ex DMK Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Alleged Rs 100-Crore Scam After HC Rejects Bail

Stalin Alleges Vendetta

Stalin strongly condemned the arrest, alleging that it was driven by political vengeance despite Anbil Mahesh’s cooperation with the investigation.

Stalin claimed the action was intended to divert public attention from the government’s alleged failures in maintaining law and order and addressing administrative corruption.

“Mr Anbil Mahesh will face the allegations against him in accordance with the law,” Stalin said, adding that attempts to deflect public anger through arrests would not succeed.

The case concerns allegations that money was collected from private school managements on the promise of securing government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools, ANI reported.

Also Read: BJP Hits Back At Congress With ‘Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega’ Post Day After Kharge’s 'Baap' Remark