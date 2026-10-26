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English NewsNewsIndiaAnbil Mahesh Arrest Triggers TVK-DMK Face-Off, Stalin Cries Political Vendetta

Anbil Mahesh Arrest Triggers TVK-DMK Face-Off, Stalin Cries Political Vendetta

Vijay’s TVK attacked the DMK over corruption after Anbil Mahesh’s arrest, while former CM MK Stalin alleged political vendetta.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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  • Stalin condemned the arrest, calling it political vendetta.

The arrest of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approvals scam has triggered a sharp political confrontation between DMK and TVK. While TVK launched a scathing attack on the DMK over corruption allegations, former Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the arrest, accusing the government of political vendetta. 

TVK Targets DMK

Reacting to the arrest, TVK launched a blistering attack on the DMK, accusing it of corruption across government departments during its tenure.

TVK described the DMK as “corruption-soaked” and alleged that it had allowed wrongdoing, brutality and crookedness to flourish.

TVK questioned whether a party facing corruption allegations across sectors could claim the moral high ground. It also accused the DMK of using its political position to shield itself from scrutiny.

TVK also took aim at Stalin’s earlier remarks about Anbil Mahesh, referring to the ex-chief minister’s description of the former minister as a close associate’s child. 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Ex DMK Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Alleged Rs 100-Crore Scam After HC Rejects Bail

Stalin Alleges Vendetta

Stalin strongly condemned the arrest, alleging that it was driven by political vengeance despite Anbil Mahesh’s cooperation with the investigation.

Stalin claimed the action was intended to divert public attention from the government’s alleged failures in maintaining law and order and addressing administrative corruption.

“Mr Anbil Mahesh will face the allegations against him in accordance with the law,” Stalin said, adding that attempts to deflect public anger through arrests would not succeed.

The case concerns allegations that money was collected from private school managements on the promise of securing government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools, ANI reported.

Also Read: BJP Hits Back At Congress With ‘Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega’ Post Day After Kharge’s 'Baap' Remark

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stalin Anbil Mahesh DMK TVK VIjay
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