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English NewsNewsECI Submits Counter-Affidavit In SC, Says All SIR Decisions Were Unanimous, Form 6 Not Amended

ECI Submits Counter-Affidavit In SC, Says All SIR Decisions Were Unanimous, Form 6 Not Amended

The ECI told the Supreme Court all SIR decisions were unanimous, Form 6 was not amended, and the plea against the CEC relied on a news report.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 09:14 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has defended its functioning before the Supreme Court, opposing petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or restrictions on his work. In its counter-affidavit, the poll body said the petition was based entirely on a news report and maintained that all decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously. The Commission also clarified the procedure for approving files, addressed concerns over Form 6 and explained how voters with unmatched records would be handled during the revision process.

ECI Defends CEC

The Commission said its affidavit had been filed with the consent of all three members. It stressed that comments or suggestions made by the CEC or Election Commissioners on files should not be treated as the Commission’s final decision.

According to the affidavit, files are routed through one Election Commissioner, the other Commissioner and then the CEC. In urgent cases, approvals may be obtained electronically and subsequently recorded on the file. The ECI added that action would be taken against any official issuing orders beyond their authorised powers.

The Commission also addressed a July 28 order concerning the allocation of work, saying it had been issued by an Additional Secretary on deputation. Both Election Commissioners wrote to the Cabinet Secretary the following day, and the order was not implemented following their joint directions on July 30.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Ex DMK Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Alleged Rs 100-Crore Scam After HC Rejects Bail

Form 6 Unchanged

The ECI said Form 6 had not been amended and that only the Central Government had the authority to change it. The declaration collected from voters for the SIR process is a separate document.

It acknowledged that the online application process could give the impression that Form 6 had been modified. Consequently, from October 21, online applications were separated into Form 6 and the declaration, matching the paper-based process.

Hearings Only If Needed

Voters whose names could not be linked to older records would not automatically be called for hearings. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would visit their homes to collect documents. Hearings would be held only in special circumstances and online wherever feasible.

The Commission said no voter could be added to or removed from the electoral roll without an Electoral Registration Officer’s (ERO) order. A committee involving experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been formed to examine compliance with the rules.

The ECI denied releasing internal notes or files to the media, or authorising their release, and sought more time to submit a detailed response.

Also Read: BJP Hits Back At Congress With ‘Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega’ Post Day After Kharge’s 'Baap' Remark

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' Form 6
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