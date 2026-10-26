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English NewsNewsEC Suspends 6 Officials Over Poll Lapses, Cancels Voting At 3 UP MLC Polling Stations

EC Suspends 6 Officials Over Poll Lapses, Cancels Voting At 3 UP MLC Polling Stations

The Election Commission suspended six officials over alleged lapses in UP MLC polls, ordered action against five other polling officials and 16 cops, and cancelled voting at 3 Agra polling stations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Election Commission suspended six officials for UP election negligence.
  • Charge sheets issued; more officials face disciplinary proceedings.
  • Polling at three stations nullified, malpractice allegations cited.

The Election Commission has suspended six senior officials for alleged negligence during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. The action follows a report by the Agra Divisional Commissioner recommending repolling at polling stations 20, 21 and 26. The six officials include supervisory personnel, sector magistrates and police officers.

The Commission has also directed authorities to issue charge sheets to the suspended officials and submit draft charge sheets for investigation within 10 days. Disciplinary proceedings have additionally been ordered against five other polling officials and 16 police personnel deployed at polling stations 21 and 26.

EC Says Negligence Will Not Be Tolerated

The Election Commission said the failure to ensure proper monitoring and control around polling stations amounted to serious negligence and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Accordingly, it ordered the suspension of six officials deployed at polling station 21, located at the Saiyan Area Panchayat office, and polling station 26, at the Fatehabad Area Panchayat office.

Those suspended are OP Chak, Inspector Harisharan Singh, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Vishal Rathore, Inspector Purushottam Pal and Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi.

Disciplinary Action Against 16 Police Personnel

The Commission has also ordered disciplinary action, as per the rules, against five other election officials and 16 police personnel deployed at polling stations 21 and 26. The police personnel include five head constables and 11 constables.

Authorities have been directed to submit an immediate compliance report detailing the action taken in the matter.

Polling At Three Stations Cancelled

The Election Commission has declared the polling held on Friday at polling stations 20, 21 and 26 in the Agra Division Teachers' Constituency during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections null and void.

Dr Akash Agrawal, the sitting MLC and Samajwadi Party-backed candidate, had alleged booth capturing and electoral malpractice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were officials suspended during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections?

Officials were suspended for alleged negligence, including failing to ensure proper monitoring and control around polling stations. This action followed a report by the Agra Divisional Commissioner.

How many officials faced action from the Election Commission?

Six senior officials were suspended. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings were ordered against five other polling officials and 16 police personnel.

What was the outcome for polling at stations 20, 21, and 26?

The Election Commission declared the polling held at these three stations null and void. This decision came after allegations of booth capturing and electoral malpractice.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Agra UP MLC Polls
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