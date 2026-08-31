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English NewsNewsWorldFlash Flood Sweeps Through US Grand Canyon; 20 Missing, 62 Evacuated | WATCH

Flash Flood Sweeps Through US Grand Canyon; 20 Missing, 62 Evacuated | WATCH

More than 20 people are reportedly missing after a sudden flash flood struck Grand Canyon National Park. As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Grand Canyon flash flood; over 20 people missing.
  • Floodwaters sent debris, altered river, washed out bridges.
  • Sixty-two people evacuated; popular park areas now closed.
  • Authorities search for missing, warn of more storms.

A major flash flood swept through the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area of Grand Canyon National Park in the US on Saturday, with more than 20 people reportedly missing,  the New York Post reported.

The National Park Service said the flooding sent large boulders, metal structures and other debris into the Colorado River and significantly altered the landscape. 

The service said it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people from the affected area and account for those who may be missing. It also urged the public to provide any information about missing people and hikers who were in the area.

Flash Flood Sweeps Through Bright Angel Creek

The flooding began in Bright Angel Creek at around 2:30 pm, with torrents of water washing out footbridges over the creek. 

Torrents of water washed away footbridges over the creek and significantly altered the surrounding landscape. Videos from the area showed that the flooding appeared to have widened the creek bed and created what appeared to be a new river rapid. Chocolate-brown water surged through the canyon, carrying debris and logs downstream.

"This is a reminder of what a dynamic and active landscape the Grand Canyon is," said Jack Schmidt, director of the Centre for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University. 

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Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding

Survivor Erica Viola told the Associated Press that she was at Bright Angel Campground when rain began on Saturday afternoon.

She and around 50 other hikers watched the creek rise before debris started flowing through the area, including what appeared to be a bunkhouse.

The group was taken to safety by helicopter, bringing Viola's adventure to an end two days earlier than planned.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow in Flagstaff said around half an inch to 1 inch (1 centimetre to 2.5 centimetres) of rain fell within about 30 minutes in the rocky area.

"Most of it ran off instantly," Johndrow told the Associated Press..

He said the flooding occurred on the north side of the Grand Canyon, where Bright Angel Creek flows from the North Rim down to the Colorado River, dropping around 6,000 feet (1,828 metres).

62 People Evacuated From Phantom Ranch; More Storms Expected

As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch, which has a historic canteen and dormitories and is a common location for rafters to get on and off the river.

More people were scheduled to be evacuated, according to the National Park Service. No injuries have been reported so far.

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The service warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were possible through Monday, potentially leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall, and changing trail and river conditions."

Popular tourist locations, including Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch and parts of the North Kaibab Trail, remained closed on Sunday as park officials surveyed the damage.

Rafting trips on the Colorado River have also been halted for the time being.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Grand Canyon National Park recently?

A major flash flood swept through Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch on Saturday. It significantly altered the landscape and sent debris into the Colorado River.

How many people were impacted by the flash flood?

More than 20 people were reportedly missing, and 62 individuals were evacuated from Phantom Ranch by Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported so far.

What caused the flash flooding in the Grand Canyon?

Around half an inch to one inch of rain fell within about 30 minutes in the rocky area. This heavy rainfall led to the flash flood as most of it ran off instantly.

Are there any current warnings or closures due to the flood?

Popular areas like Bright Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch are closed. More thunderstorms are expected, which could cause further flooding and trail disruptions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Grand Canyon US News United STates US Flash Floods
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