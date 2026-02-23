Who Was El Mencho? Mexico’s Most Notorious Cartel Boss With A $15 Million Bounty

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWho Was El Mencho? Mexico’s Most Notorious Cartel Boss With A $15 Million Bounty

Mexico kills CJNG kingpin El Mencho in military raid; US-wanted drug lord had $15 million bounty.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 08:56 AM (IST)

Mexico’s military has killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, the leader of the country’s most powerful drug group, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Mexico’s Defence Ministry (SEDENA) officially confirmed the development on Sunday, February 23, 2026. 

The 59-year-old cartel chief died from injuries sustained during the operation while being airlifted to Mexico City for treatment. 

Who Was El Mencho? 

Once a police officer, El Mencho later entered the world of organized crime and rose to become one of the world’s most feared drug traffickers. Over the past decade, he transformed CJNG into Mexico’s most powerful and brutal cartel. 

The group was heavily involved in trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and other narcotics, particularly into the United States. 

The US had listed him among the world’s most dangerous drug lords and announced a reward of $15 million (about ₹125 crore) for information leading to his capture. Mexico had also declared a $1.7 million reward in 2018. 

In 2022, the US Justice Department accused him of manufacturing fentanyl and smuggling it into the United States. El Mencho had been in hiding since 2015 and had repeatedly evaded arrest. 

Military Operation Leaves 4 Gangsters Dead 

The operation took place in Tapalpa city of western Jalisco, considered a stronghold of CJNG. Mexican special forces conducted a raid targeting El Mencho. 

During the operation, at least four CJNG members were killed on the spot, while two others died during aerial transfer, taking the total number of cartel members killed to seven. Authorities also arrested two suspects and recovered several weapons, including aircraft-downing launchers and armored vehicles. Three soldiers were injured in the action. 

Violence Erupts After Cartel Chief’s Death 

Soon after news of El Mencho’s death spread, CJNG members allegedly attempted retaliation. Violence was reported across multiple Mexican states, including Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Zacatecas, and Tamaulipas. 

President Responds, US Calls It Major Victory 

Claudia Sheinbaum initially refrained from directly confirming the killing, saying the security cabinet would provide details. She later stated that the situation remained normal in most parts of the country. 

Christopher Landau posted on X that the development is a “major victory” for Mexico, the United States, Latin America, and the world. 

US Intelligence Helped Operation 

Mexico’s Defence Ministry said the United States provided intelligence that helped make the operation successful. The Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel under the US Northern Command worked alongside Mexican forces. 

A US official said the mission was entirely conducted by Mexico, though American intelligence played a key supporting role. Under pressure from the Trump administration, Mexico has intensified its crackdown on drug cartels. 

Officials say the incident marks a significant turning point in Mexico’s drug war. While El Mencho’s death could trigger leadership changes within CJNG, authorities warn that ongoing violence may worsen the situation. Investigations are underway, and forensic identification of the bodies will be conducted. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Mexico News World News El Mencho Mexico Drug Lord Killed
