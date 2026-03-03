Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s coast; no tsunami warning issued, authorities report no major damage.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Tuesday, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 10:26:47 IST and was felt in parts of northern Sulawesi, once again highlighting Indonesia’s exposure to frequent seismic disturbances.

Indonesia Earthquake 

Indonesia sits along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where multiple tectonic plates converge, making the archipelago one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

Repeat Of Last Year’s Sulawesi Tremor

This week’s event closely resembles a 6.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Sulawesi’s coast last year. In that instance as well, there were no fatalities or major damage reported, but the recurrence reflects ongoing instability along regional fault lines.

Indonesia’s history includes some of the world’s most destructive earthquakes, notably the 2004 Indian Ocean disaster that devastated coastal communities across several countries. While the recent tremors have been far less severe, they serve as a reminder of the country’s constant seismic threat.

The Indonesian government has continued investing in early warning systems, disaster response infrastructure and public awareness drives to mitigate risks. Officials stress that preparedness remains crucial in a nation where tectonic movement is a daily reality.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia Earthquake
Photo Gallery

