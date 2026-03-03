6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Tuesday, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 10:26:47 IST and was felt in parts of northern Sulawesi, once again highlighting Indonesia’s exposure to frequent seismic disturbances.

Indonesia Earthquake

Indonesia sits along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where multiple tectonic plates converge, making the archipelago one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Indonesia at 10:26:47 IST today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/zWLB7GAkyL — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026

Repeat Of Last Year’s Sulawesi Tremor

This week’s event closely resembles a 6.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Sulawesi’s coast last year. In that instance as well, there were no fatalities or major damage reported, but the recurrence reflects ongoing instability along regional fault lines.

Indonesia’s history includes some of the world’s most destructive earthquakes, notably the 2004 Indian Ocean disaster that devastated coastal communities across several countries. While the recent tremors have been far less severe, they serve as a reminder of the country’s constant seismic threat.

The Indonesian government has continued investing in early warning systems, disaster response infrastructure and public awareness drives to mitigate risks. Officials stress that preparedness remains crucial in a nation where tectonic movement is a daily reality.