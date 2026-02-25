Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldABP Deep Dive: Netanyahu Floats ‘Hexagon’ Of Allies Ahead Of Modi Visit; Why Israel Seeks India’s Role

Netanyahu proposes ‘hexagon’ alliance during Modi’s Israel visit, as India weighs strategic upgrade amid regional sensitivities.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Deep Dive: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Israel on Wednesday, marking a significant diplomatic moment as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled an ambitious proposal for a new strategic grouping aimed at countering what he described as “radical” forces in the region and beyond.

Positioning India at the heart of the initiative, Netanyahu referred to the concept as a “hexagon” of partnerships and praised India as a “global power,” describing Modi as a “personal friend.” The remarks signal Israel’s intent to elevate cooperation with New Delhi amid shifting geopolitical currents.

The ‘Hexagon’ Vision Takes Shape

According to Netanyahu, the proposed framework would connect India with select Arab nations, African partners, Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Cyprus, and other Asian states. The architecture mirrors elements of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), an infrastructure and connectivity initiative designed to bolster trade routes and economic integration, reported NDTV.

Netanyahu suggested that broader coordination among like-minded countries would strengthen resilience against rival regional alignments, including Shia- and Sunni-led blocs. However, the idea remains conceptual, with no formal endorsements from the countries mentioned.

Strategic Upgrade In India-Israel Ties

During the two-day visit, India and Israel are expected to elevate their relationship to a “special strategic partnership.” The move would deepen collaboration across defense, advanced technology, cybersecurity, agriculture, and trade.

India has steadily expanded ties with Israel in recent years, particularly in defense procurement and innovation partnerships. Yet New Delhi traditionally avoids rigid geopolitical alignments, preferring strategic autonomy while maintaining working relationships with major global and regional powers, including the United States, Russia, China, Iran, and Gulf states, reported Hindustan Times.

This balancing act could shape India’s response to the “hexagon” proposal.

Regional & Diplomatic Undercurrents

Analysts warn that the proposal could intensify regional fault lines. Some observers argue that framing the alliance in oppositional terms may heighten perceptions of encirclement among Israel’s adversaries.

In Pakistan, the Senate passed a resolution criticising the idea, terming it provocative and destabilising. Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus — both members of the International Criminal Court — face legal considerations related to the court’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu, potentially complicating their participation in any formal grouping.

India’s Calculated Approach

For India, strategic decisions in West Asia carry significant economic and diplomatic weight. Strong energy ties with Gulf countries, longstanding engagement with Iran, and the presence of millions of Indian workers in the region — whose remittances are vital to India’s economy — necessitate careful calibration.

Modi’s itinerary includes a ceremonial airport welcome by Netanyahu and his wife Sara, followed by bilateral talks. If finalised, the upgraded partnership would place India-Israel ties on par with Israel’s most significant strategic relationships, opening doors for joint defense ventures and expanded cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prime Minister Netanyahu's

Netanyahu proposed a strategic grouping connecting India with Arab nations, African partners, and Mediterranean countries. The goal is to counter

How might the 'hexagon' vision impact India-Israel relations?

The proposal signals Israel's intent to elevate cooperation with India. The two countries are expected to upgrade their relationship to a

What are the potential challenges to the 'hexagon' proposal?

The idea is conceptual and lacks formal endorsements. Some analysts warn it could intensify regional fault lines and face legal considerations for countries like Greece and Cyprus.

How does India typically approach geopolitical alignments?

India traditionally avoids rigid geopolitical alignments, preferring strategic autonomy. It maintains working relationships with various global and regional powers.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
