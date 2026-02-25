Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ABP Deep Dive: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Israel on Wednesday, marking a significant diplomatic moment as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled an ambitious proposal for a new strategic grouping aimed at countering what he described as “radical” forces in the region and beyond.

Positioning India at the heart of the initiative, Netanyahu referred to the concept as a “hexagon” of partnerships and praised India as a “global power,” describing Modi as a “personal friend.” The remarks signal Israel’s intent to elevate cooperation with New Delhi amid shifting geopolitical currents.

The ‘Hexagon’ Vision Takes Shape

According to Netanyahu, the proposed framework would connect India with select Arab nations, African partners, Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Cyprus, and other Asian states. The architecture mirrors elements of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), an infrastructure and connectivity initiative designed to bolster trade routes and economic integration, reported NDTV.

Netanyahu suggested that broader coordination among like-minded countries would strengthen resilience against rival regional alignments, including Shia- and Sunni-led blocs. However, the idea remains conceptual, with no formal endorsements from the countries mentioned.

Strategic Upgrade In India-Israel Ties

During the two-day visit, India and Israel are expected to elevate their relationship to a “special strategic partnership.” The move would deepen collaboration across defense, advanced technology, cybersecurity, agriculture, and trade.

India has steadily expanded ties with Israel in recent years, particularly in defense procurement and innovation partnerships. Yet New Delhi traditionally avoids rigid geopolitical alignments, preferring strategic autonomy while maintaining working relationships with major global and regional powers, including the United States, Russia, China, Iran, and Gulf states, reported Hindustan Times.

This balancing act could shape India’s response to the “hexagon” proposal.

Regional & Diplomatic Undercurrents

Analysts warn that the proposal could intensify regional fault lines. Some observers argue that framing the alliance in oppositional terms may heighten perceptions of encirclement among Israel’s adversaries.

In Pakistan, the Senate passed a resolution criticising the idea, terming it provocative and destabilising. Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus — both members of the International Criminal Court — face legal considerations related to the court’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu, potentially complicating their participation in any formal grouping.

India’s Calculated Approach

For India, strategic decisions in West Asia carry significant economic and diplomatic weight. Strong energy ties with Gulf countries, longstanding engagement with Iran, and the presence of millions of Indian workers in the region — whose remittances are vital to India’s economy — necessitate careful calibration.

Modi’s itinerary includes a ceremonial airport welcome by Netanyahu and his wife Sara, followed by bilateral talks. If finalised, the upgraded partnership would place India-Israel ties on par with Israel’s most significant strategic relationships, opening doors for joint defense ventures and expanded cooperation.