At least 16 people were killed and several others injured across Ukraine in overnight Russian missile and drone strikes. Authorities warned the death toll might rise.
Ukraine Under Attack: Russian Strikes Kill 16 In Kyiv, Odesa
A 12-year-old was among those killed as Russian missile and drone attacks hit Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro.
- Russian attacks killed 16 people across Ukraine overnight.
- Kyiv reported 4 deaths, including a child, plus 18 injured.
- Odesa and Dnipro also suffered casualties and significant damage.
Edited by: Louis Oelofse
Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 16 people and injured several others across Ukraine in overnight attacks, local authorities said Thursday.
In the capital Kyiv, a 12-year-old child and three others were killed in a Russian strike, while nine people died in the southern port city of Odesa, officials said.
Authorities warned that the number of death count might rise as the missiles and drones struck civilian areas.
At least 18 people were injured in Kyiv, military administrator Tymur Tkachenko said, with local media reporting multiple explosions as missiles struck the city in several waves.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency teams had rescued a mother and child from a building in a central district of the city, where the ground floor was badly damaged.
Firefighters struggled to control multiple blazes across Kyiv.
In Dnipro, a missile strike injured at least 27 people and set residential buildings on fire, regional authorities said. Five of the injured were in critical condition.
Blasts reported from across districts
Explosions were reported across multiple districts, with damage to residential and commercial buildings. The full extent of the damage and casualties remained unclear.
Air raid alerts were issued across several regions as attacks continued into the early morning.
On Wednesday evening, a Russian drone strike hit an apartment block in Odesa, killing at least one person and injuring six.
Ukraine's air force said it downed or neutralized 31 Russian missiles and 636 drones in attacks across the country.
"During this period, the enemy launched two waves of combined attacks on Ukrainian territory, using ground-based and air-launched missiles, as well as attack drones," the air force said in a statement on Telegram.
'Pressure on Russia must work, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s top diplomatic priority is securing allies’ help to buy and build more air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday after meeting European allies in Germany.
"Every day we need air defense missiles — every day Russia continues its strikes," Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
"There can be no normalization of Russia as it is today. Pressure on Russia must work. And it is important to fulfill every promise of assistance to Ukraine on time," he added.
Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people were killed in the recent Russian missile and drone strikes in Ukraine?
Which cities were most affected by the attacks?
Kyiv and Odesa were significantly impacted. In Kyiv, a child and three others died, while Odesa saw nine fatalities. Dnipro also reported injuries from a missile strike.
What was Ukraine's air force able to down during the attacks?
Ukraine's air force reported downing or neutralizing 31 Russian missiles and 636 drones. These were part of two waves of combined attacks by Russia.
What is Ukraine's top diplomatic priority according to President Zelenskyy?
Ukraine's top diplomatic priority is securing allies' help to acquire and build more air defense systems. Zelenskyy stressed the daily need for air defense missiles.