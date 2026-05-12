NATO Chief Says Alliance In Discussions Over Reopening Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NATO chief optimistic despite Iran conflict dominating discussions.

Strait of Hormuz becomes focal point of Iran conflict.

Oil and LNG cargoes move under tight, coordinated conditions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he remains “extremely optimistic” about the future of the military alliance, although the conflict involving Iran currently dominates international discussions.

“When you look at the short term, of course, there are discussions about Iran, and how we make sure that allies in Europe will be able to help with situations in the Strait of Hormuz,” Rutte said during a press conference in Montenegro.

“When it comes to the more fundamental question of NATO’s future, I’m extremely optimistic,” he added, referring to commitments by European allies and Canada to increase defence spending.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Centre Of Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz has become the focal point of the ongoing Iran conflict, with limited tanker movements suggesting Tehran may be exerting increasing control over access to the strategic waterway.

The passage of several oil and gas tankers in recent days, apparently with Iran’s consent, has fuelled concerns that the conflict is entering what analysts describe as a “Hormuz war”.

Tehran’s near-complete closure of the trade route since the joint Israeli-US airstrikes on February 28, along with the reciprocal US naval blockade imposed last month, has rattled global energy markets.

Countries across Asia have struggled with the sudden disruption of more than 13% of global oil supply and nearly one-fifth of liquefied natural gas flows.

Oil And LNG Cargoes Move Under Tight Conditions

According to Kpler shipping data, three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), each carrying around 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil bound for Asia, passed through the Strait last week with their tracking systems switched off. Some indications suggested the transits were coordinated with Tehran.

Qatar also shipped its first two LNG cargoes since the conflict began. The shipments, sold to Pakistan under a government-to-government agreement, were reportedly approved by Iran to help build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan, which has acted as the primary mediator in US-Iran negotiations.

There are also indications that other vessels, including oil tankers, crossed the Strait in recent weeks with transponders turned off. It remains unclear whether those movements were approved by Iran or whether shipowners paid informal tolls for safe passage. Several ships appeared to travel along routes close to Iran’s coastline.

Trump Says Ceasefire Is ‘On Massive Life Support’

US President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran was “on massive life support” while criticising Tehran’s response to a US-backed peace proposal delivered through Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, Trump described Iran’s reply as “stupid” and accused Tehran of repeatedly changing its position during negotiations.

“I think it’s very possible. I’ve had a deal with them four or five times, they change their mind,” Trump said, calling Iran’s leaders “very dishonourable”.

He also dismissed Tehran’s response to the peace proposal as a “piece of garbage”.

Iran rejected the accusations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Washington continued to make “unreasonable demands” and maintained that Tehran’s response “was not excessive”.

Diplomatic Efforts Remain Fragile

The latest exchange has added to uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a broader regional conflict.

Trump had earlier suggested the ceasefire was barely holding, increasing fears that negotiations could collapse and trigger renewed military escalation.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Iran Ceasefire On ‘Massive Life Support’; Calls Tehran Response ‘Piece Of Garbage’

At the same time, violence has continued across the region. Israel launched fresh strikes in Lebanon, including an attack on a health centre near the southern city of Tyre that reportedly killed at least one person.

ALSO READ: Deadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Killed, 23 Injured