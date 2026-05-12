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HomeNewsWorldTaiwan, Iran War And Tariffs Set To Dominate Trump-Xi Talks In Beijing

Taiwan, Iran War And Tariffs Set To Dominate Trump-Xi Talks In Beijing

Donald Trump will visit China this week for crucial talks with Xi Jinping on trade, Taiwan, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 May 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump visits China amid trade, Taiwan, and Gulf conflict tensions.
  • Leaders discuss tariffs, AI, and technology cooperation with business leaders.
  • US-Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz blockade also feature.

US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in China on Wednesday for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid rising tensions over trade, Taiwan and the ongoing Gulf conflict. Trump’s second visit to China in nine years comes at a crucial moment for US-China relations, with both sides attempting to ease tariff disputes and stabilise economic ties worth more than USD 525 billion in annual exports. The visit is also expected to focus heavily on the West Asia crisis, Iran’s nuclear programme and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which remains central to global energy security.

Trade Talks In Focus

Trump will be accompanied by several top American business leaders, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, reflecting the economic significance of the visit.

Chinese and US officials are expected to discuss tariffs, rare-earth mineral supplies, Artificial Intelligence and technology cooperation. Ahead of Trump’s arrival, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to hold trade negotiations in South Korea with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump’s itinerary also includes a ceremonial welcome in Beijing, bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping and a visit to the historic Temple of Heaven.

Gulf War Concerns

The summit is also drawing global attention because of the ongoing US-Iran tensions and fears surrounding the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently visited Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China reportedly urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible while reiterating support for diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Washington has been closely monitoring Beijing’s engagement with Iran due to China’s strategic ties with Tehran and its dependence on Iranian oil imports.

Taiwan Likely To Dominate

Taiwan is also expected to emerge as a major flashpoint during the talks.

China has reacted sharply after Trump recently approved an USD 11 billion arms package for Taiwan, the largest such deal so far. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly warned the US against strengthening defence ties with Taipei.

Chinese officials have stressed that the Taiwan issue remains the “core of China’s core interests” and the foundation of US-China relations.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
US China Ties Trump China Visit Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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