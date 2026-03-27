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HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Signature Set To Feature On US Currency In Historic First For Sitting President

Trump’s Signature Set To Feature On US Currency In Historic First For Sitting President

Trump’s name to appear on US banknotes for the first time, breaking a 165-year tradition and sparking political and legal debate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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In a move that marks a significant departure from long-established norms, the US Treasury Department has announced that Donald Trump will have his signature printed on American banknotes. The decision makes him the first sitting president to have his name appear on US currency, coinciding with preparations for the country’s 250th anniversary.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed the development as a symbolic milestone, underscoring what he described as a defining period in American history. The first batch of $100 notes featuring both his and Trump’s signatures is expected to enter circulation in June, with other denominations planned thereafter.

Breaking With A 165-Year Practice

The announcement effectively overturns a convention that has been in place since 1861, under which US currency carries only the signatures of the treasurer and the treasury secretary, reported BBC. Current notes still feature the signatures of former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba, who served during the administration of Joe Biden.

By introducing the president’s name onto banknotes, the Trump administration is reshaping a longstanding institutional practice. Supporters view the move as a historic recognition, while critics argue it disrupts a carefully maintained tradition designed to keep political figures at arm’s length from national currency.

Anniversary Plans & Political Pushback

Treasurer Brandon Beach echoed the administration’s stance, framing the redesigned notes as a tribute to what he termed America’s “Golden Age economic revival.” According to Beach, the updated currency will serve as a symbol of national strength and prosperity as the US approaches its semiquincentennial celebrations.

However, the decision has already sparked political resistance. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party have introduced proposals aimed at preventing any living president from appearing on US currency, arguing that such actions risk politicising national symbols.

Coins, Commemorations, Legal Hurdles

Beyond banknotes, Trump’s likeness is also being incorporated into anniversary-related materials. The Commission of Fine Arts recently approved a commemorative gold coin depicting the president in a defiant stance.

Plans for a potential $1 coin bearing his image are still under review, but they face legal complications. Existing US law prohibits the depiction of a sitting president—or even a living former president—on circulating currency, allowing exceptions only for limited commemorative releases.

Branding Push Across Federal Programs

The currency redesign is part of a broader strategy to embed Trump’s name across government-linked initiatives. Programs such as TrumpRx, a prescription drug platform, and the Trump Gold Card, offering high-cost residency and citizenship pathways, reflect this approach.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Donald Trump's signature appear on US banknotes?

Yes, the US Treasury Department has announced that Donald Trump's signature will be printed on American banknotes. This marks a significant departure from previous norms.

When will banknotes featuring Donald Trump's signature be released?

The first batch of $100 notes featuring both his and Trump's signatures is expected to enter circulation in June. Other denominations are planned thereafter.

Does this decision break with a long-standing practice regarding US currency?

Yes, this overturns a convention in place since 1861 where US currency only carried the signatures of the treasurer and treasury secretary.

Are there any legal hurdles for putting a president's image on currency?

Existing US law prohibits the depiction of a sitting or living former president on circulating currency, with exceptions for limited commemorative releases.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Donald Trump US Currency
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