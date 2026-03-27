Trump’s Signature Set To Feature On US Currency In Historic First For Sitting President

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In a move that marks a significant departure from long-established norms, the US Treasury Department has announced that Donald Trump will have his signature printed on American banknotes. The decision makes him the first sitting president to have his name appear on US currency, coinciding with preparations for the country’s 250th anniversary.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed the development as a symbolic milestone, underscoring what he described as a defining period in American history. The first batch of $100 notes featuring both his and Trump’s signatures is expected to enter circulation in June, with other denominations planned thereafter.

Breaking With A 165-Year Practice

The announcement effectively overturns a convention that has been in place since 1861, under which US currency carries only the signatures of the treasurer and the treasury secretary, reported BBC. Current notes still feature the signatures of former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba, who served during the administration of Joe Biden.

By introducing the president’s name onto banknotes, the Trump administration is reshaping a longstanding institutional practice. Supporters view the move as a historic recognition, while critics argue it disrupts a carefully maintained tradition designed to keep political figures at arm’s length from national currency.

Anniversary Plans & Political Pushback

Treasurer Brandon Beach echoed the administration’s stance, framing the redesigned notes as a tribute to what he termed America’s “Golden Age economic revival.” According to Beach, the updated currency will serve as a symbol of national strength and prosperity as the US approaches its semiquincentennial celebrations.

However, the decision has already sparked political resistance. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party have introduced proposals aimed at preventing any living president from appearing on US currency, arguing that such actions risk politicising national symbols.

Coins, Commemorations, Legal Hurdles

Beyond banknotes, Trump’s likeness is also being incorporated into anniversary-related materials. The Commission of Fine Arts recently approved a commemorative gold coin depicting the president in a defiant stance.

Plans for a potential $1 coin bearing his image are still under review, but they face legal complications. Existing US law prohibits the depiction of a sitting president—or even a living former president—on circulating currency, allowing exceptions only for limited commemorative releases.

Branding Push Across Federal Programs

The currency redesign is part of a broader strategy to embed Trump’s name across government-linked initiatives. Programs such as TrumpRx, a prescription drug platform, and the Trump Gold Card, offering high-cost residency and citizenship pathways, reflect this approach.