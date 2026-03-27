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HomeNewsWorldIsraeli Military Faces 'Collapse' Risk Amid Troop Shortage, Warns Army Chief; Raises 10 'Red Flags'

Israeli Military Faces 'Collapse' Risk Amid Troop Shortage, Warns Army Chief; Raises 10 'Red Flags'

IDF Chief Eyal Zamir urged immediate legislative action, including a conscription law, to address the critical lack of 12,000 troops and maintain operational readiness.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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Israel’s military chief has issued a stark warning over growing strain within the armed forces, cautioning that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) could “collapse in on itself” under mounting operational pressure and a deepening manpower crisis, according to reports.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the IDF, raised the alarm during a security cabinet meeting on Thursday, highlighting serious concerns about the military’s preparedness as the conflict in West Asia continues, reported Channel 13 News.

‘Ten Red Flags’: Military Readiness Under Pressure

“I am raising 10 red flags before you,” Zamir reportedly told ministers, underlining the urgency of the situation. He called for immediate legislative action to stabilise the force, including the introduction of a conscription law, a reserve duty law and measures to extend mandatory military service.

“The IDF now needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” Zamir was quoted as saying. Without these steps, he warned, the military may soon struggle to maintain routine operations and sustain its reserve system.

This is not the first time Zamir has flagged the issue. In January, he had written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, warning that personnel shortages could soon undermine operational readiness.

Manpower Crisis Deepens Amid War and Political Deadlock

The staffing crunch has intensified since the Gaza war erupted following the October 7, 2023 attacks. According to the Times of Israel, the military has repeatedly told lawmakers it is short of around 12,000 troops as operational demands continue to rise.

Efforts to address the shortage have been complicated by political divisions over military service exemptions. Ultra-Orthodox parties have pushed to preserve exemptions for their communities, even after Israel’s High Court ruled in 2024 that there was no legal basis for the longstanding exemption granted to Haredi yeshiva students.

Reports suggest that about 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged between 18 and 24 are currently eligible for service but have yet to enlist.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did the IDF's military chief issue?

The IDF's Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, warned that the military could 'collapse in on itself' due to operational pressure and a manpower crisis.

What legislative actions does the IDF chief believe are needed?

He called for immediate legislative action, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and measures to extend mandatory military service.

What is the reported troop shortage in the IDF?

The military has reportedly told lawmakers it is short of around 12,000 troops as operational demands continue to increase.

What has complicated efforts to address the IDF's manpower shortage?

Political divisions over military service exemptions, particularly concerning ultra-Orthodox communities, have complicated efforts to resolve the shortage.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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Benjamin Netanyahu US IDF Israel Army Israel Iran Conflict
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