Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Netanyahu visited hospital for dental treatment.

Health transparency concerns persist over Netanyahu's treatment.

Netanyahu recently underwent prostate cancer radiation therapy.

Past health issues include pacemaker and hernia surgeries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Monday evening, prompting renewed public attention on the 76-year-old leader’s health.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a brief statement confirming Netanyahu’s hospital visit after Hebrew media outlets reported that he had been taken to the medical centre in Jerusalem, The Times Of Israel reported.

The statement said the visit was meant for a dental treatment, but did not specify the nature of the treatment or whether the Israeli Prime Minister would remain under medical observation. No further medical details were immediately released.

Health Concerns Continue To Draw Public Attention

Netanyahu’s health has become a recurring subject of public debate in Israel over the past few years, particularly following criticism that important medical information had not been disclosed promptly.

Last month, Netanyahu revealed through a lengthy social media statement that he had recently undergone successful radiation treatment for a malignant tumour in his prostate at Hadassah hospital.

The Israeli PM said he had intentionally delayed making the information public, claiming that Iran could have used details about his health for propaganda purposes during the recent conflict in the region.

However, Netanyahu did not disclose when he had been diagnosed, when treatment began, or when the treatment concluded.

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Questions Raised Over Transparency

The announcement regarding Netanyahu’s cancer treatment was accompanied by the release of what was described as his annual health report and an additional document related to his diagnosis and treatment.

Reports noted that the documents contained only limited details and lacked official hospital branding or formal certification, leading to criticism and speculation regarding transparency about the Prime Minister’s medical condition.

Concerns surrounding Netanyahu’s health first intensified in July 2023, when he was hospitalised at Sheba Medical Center.

Initial statements from his office and the hospital said he had been admitted for dehydration monitoring. However, it later emerged that Netanyahu had also undergone the implantation of a pacemaker after doctors detected irregularities in his heart rhythm.

A week later, doctors acknowledged abnormalities in an electrocardiogram test, although they maintained at the time that his heart condition was “completely normal.”

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Multiple Surgeries In Recent Years

Apart from the pacemaker procedure, Netanyahu has undergone several medical interventions in recent years.

In March 2024, he underwent surgery for a hernia, while in December 2024 he reportedly had prostate removal surgery.

The repeated medical episodes involving the Israeli Prime Minister have fuelled political and public discussion in the country regarding leadership continuity, transparency and the disclosure of medical information concerning serving heads of government.