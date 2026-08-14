Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court mandated long-term medical care and compensation for victims.

The Sindh High Court has ordered an independent and impartial investigation into the spread of HIV among children at a hospital in Pakistan's Karachi, where six children have died and 94 have been confirmed to have the infection.

The court has also directed authorities to ensure long-term medical treatment for affected children and provide them with appropriate compensation.

Along with ordering the inquiry, the High Court directed that children affected by the infection receive long-term medical care and appropriate compensation.

The investigation will examine the circumstances in which the infection spread at the hospital and identify the systems and safety measures involved.

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Case Came to Light in November 2025

The matter first emerged in November 2025, following which the Sindh health department began conducting HIV tests at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital in Karachi's industrial area and in nearby localities.

The hospital is run under the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI).

During the investigation, six children died at the hospital and 94 were found to be HIV-positive. Testing in areas surrounding the hospital also detected the infection in around 120 other people.

Petition Claims Higher Number of Infections

Advocate Tariq Mansoor approached the Sindh High Court with a petition in May, claiming that the actual number of infected children could be close to 200.

However, the precise number of people infected and the circumstances behind the spread of HIV have not yet been established, according to the information presented before the court.

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Court Seeks Answers On Infection Control

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the provincial chief secretary to arrange an independent fact-finding inquiry into the matter.

The bench observed that the investigations conducted by the health department and the reports submitted so far had failed to provide clear answers to several key issues.

These include the actual number of people infected, how the infection spread, whether required infection-control procedures were followed at the hospital and whether regulations governing the use of disposable syringes were complied with.

The court also noted that the reports had not adequately established the supervisory role and individual responsibility of the officials concerned.

It said an independent inquiry was required to preserve public confidence and ensure an impartial examination of the matter. The process, the court said, should proceed without reaching a prior conclusion about the guilt or innocence of any individual.