Islamabad In Focus: Kushner, Witkoff Set For Iran Talks As Tensions Simmer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US envoys prepare for potential Iran peace talks in Islamabad.

Iran also shows interest in direct dialogue with the US.

Talks and increased US military presence run parallel.

The White House has indicated that preparations for a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad are nearly complete.

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to depart for Pakistan on Saturday to take part in potential peace talks.

The White House added that Vice President J. D. Vance may attend if required, although his participation remains uncertain.

Iran has also expressed interest in direct dialogue with the United States, strengthening the prospects for talks.

Araghchi’s Visit Adds Momentum

Abbas Araghchi is set to arrive in Islamabad with a small delegation. His visit follows recent discussions with Ishaq Dar, where ceasefire-related issues and diplomatic efforts were reviewed.

Reports suggest US logistics and security teams are already present in Islamabad, although there has been no official confirmation.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Islamabad is attempting to bring both countries to the negotiating table after the first round of talks failed to yield results.

Calls In Iran To Cancel Visit

Iran’s Fars News Agency on Friday urged Araghchi to cancel his planned visit to Islamabad.

The agency argued that if his trip coincided with the arrival of the US delegation, it would signal Iran’s willingness to continue negotiations, which it described as “costly” and “useless.”

The report added that concerns are growing domestically over the Foreign Minister’s approach, noting that earlier rounds of talks with the US had not produced positive outcomes and instead preceded the current conflict.

Military Build-Up In Parallel

Alongside diplomatic developments, the United States has increased its military presence in the region.

The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) has arrived in the Indian Ocean and joined deployments alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) in the Red Sea.

Talks And Tensions Run Parallel

The simultaneous push for dialogue and military reinforcement underscores the sensitivity of the situation. While efforts to resume negotiations are intensifying, the expanded deployment signals continued preparedness amid ongoing regional tensions.