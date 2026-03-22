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HomeNewsWorldIran Warns To Target US Energy, IT Systems If Fuel Sectors Attacked

Iran Warns To Target US Energy, IT Systems If Fuel Sectors Attacked

Iran warned of a comprehensive response, targeting US and allied energy, IT, and desalination infrastructure, if its fuel sector is attacked. Despite Trump's denial, military preparations are underway, with troop movements increasing readiness.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

Tehran [Iran], March 22 (ANI): The Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a stern warning against any military action targeting its domestic energy and fuel sectors, promising a comprehensive response against assets belonging to the United States and its regional allies.
 
According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the threat was articulated by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. The military official indicated that Tehran's retaliatory scope would extend beyond traditional military targets to include critical civilian and technological infrastructure.
 
Speaking on the potential for escalation, Zolfaghari stated, "If Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, information technology systems, and desalination facilities belonging to the United States and the regime in the region will be targeted."
 
This warning from Tehran comes as defence officials at the Pentagon have formulated comprehensive strategies for the potential deployment of United States ground troops into Iran, according to various sources informed on the matter who spoke with CBS News.
 
High-level military commanders have reportedly put forward specific requests to ensure readiness as US President Donald Trump considers further actions within the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.
 
While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use. The deliberations have been held under anonymity, as those involved were not permitted to discuss the sensitive planning publicly.
 
When questioned about the possibility of a ground presence in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump told reporters, "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere," but added, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."
 
Responding to inquiries regarding the President's stance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Pentagon's role is to ensure the Commander-in-Chief has "maximum optionality" in any crisis. She added that such preparations do not indicate a final decision, noting that "as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time."
 
Despite these public denials, CBS News reported that the military has also convened sessions to address the logistics of capturing and detaining Iranian personnel and paramilitary members in the event of an invasion. These discussions include specific locations where detainees would be processed and held.
 
As part of these tactical preparations, the United States is currently readying components of the 82nd Airborne Division for possible deployment to the region. This strategic move includes the Marine Corps' Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Army's Global Response Force.
 
According to CBS News, thousands of Marines are already in transit towards the Middle East. Three naval vessels carrying approximately 2,200 Marines recently departed California, marking the second such unit dispatched since the onset of the conflict. A previous unit, redirected from the Pacific, is still en route to the region.
 
These significant movements indicate the Pentagon's effort to expand military options available to the President, with assets being repositioned to maintain a high state of readiness amid the ongoing conflict.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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