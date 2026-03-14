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HomeNewsWorldWar Of Words: Iran Denies Health Rumours About Supreme Leader After US Allegation

War Of Words: Iran Denies Health Rumours About Supreme Leader After US Allegation

Speaking in an interview with MS Now on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was “no problem” with Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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Iran’s foreign minister has rejected speculation about the health of the country’s new Supreme Leader, saying there are no issues with his condition. The remarks followed claims by a senior US official earlier this week suggesting the cleric had been injured.

Speaking in an interview with MS Now on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was “no problem” with Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

US Defence Secretary Claims Leader Was ‘Wounded’

The comments came after Pete Hegseth, the United States defence secretary, said on Friday that Iran’s new Supreme Leader was “wounded and likely disfigured,” a day after the cleric issued a written statement vowing to continue the war.

Speaking on Friday, Hegseth said, “We know the new so-called (not-so) Supreme Leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement.”

“Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why. His father's dead. He's scared. He's injured. He's on the run. And he lacks legitimacy. It's a mess for them. Who's in charge? Iran may not even know,” the war secretary added.

Hegseth Criticises Iranian Leadership

Hegseth also criticised the message issued by the Iranian leader.

“He called for unity. Apparently, killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity.”

Expanding on his remarks, the defence secretary said the Iranian leadership views the United States and Israel as acting together against it.

“Looking up, the IRGC and Iranian regime see only two things on the side of the aircraft: the Stars and Stripes and the Star of David,” he said, calling it “the evil regime’s worst nightmare.”

Tensions Continue Across Region

Amid the escalating conflict, several senior Iranian officials joined a pro-government rally in Tehran, marching alongside demonstrators holding banners reading “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

As the United States intensified its bombing campaign, Iran launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and neighbouring Gulf states.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon also continued. The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike on a primary healthcare centre in southern Lebanon killed at least 12 medical personnel on Friday.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 773 people have been killed in Israeli attacks aimed at targeting Hezbollah.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current health status of Iran's new Supreme Leader, according to Iranian officials?

Iran's foreign minister has stated there are no issues with the health condition of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

What claims did the US Defense Secretary make about Iran's new Supreme Leader?

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the new Supreme Leader was wounded and likely disfigured, noting his recent statement was written, not voiced.

What was the US Defense Secretary's assessment of the Iranian leadership's legitimacy?

Hegseth suggested the new Supreme Leader lacks legitimacy and that the leadership is in a 'mess,' questioning who is in charge.

How did Iran's foreign minister respond to speculation about the Supreme Leader's health?

The foreign minister rejected speculation, stating there are no problems with the Supreme Leader's condition in an interview.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
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