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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but claimed that vessels belonging to the United States and Israel are barred from using the strategic waterway.

“As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass,” Araghchi said in an interview with MS Now.

The claim comes even as hundreds of ships, including several Indian vessels, remain stranded in the narrow sea lane connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Trump Repeats Warning Over Hormuz Blockade

The remarks follow repeated warnings from US President Donald Trump over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced strikes on Iran’s crucial oil hub Kharg Island and warned of destroying oil infrastructure on the island, described as the “crown jewel”, if Iran interferes with “the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz”.

In another social media post, Trump said multiple countries could send warships to keep the passage open for global shipping.

He said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea and United Kingdom, among others, would deploy naval vessels to the region.

According to Trump, the effort could involve naval deployments from several countries that depend on the route for trade and energy shipments.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz, considered a critical global maritime chokepoint, lies between Oman and Iran. At its narrowest point, the passage is only 33 kilometres wide.

On a typical day, ships travelling through the corridor carry about one-fifth of the world’s oil exports out of the Gulf.

However, the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has disrupted maritime traffic along the route, with Tehran stating it would not allow “even a single liter” of oil to be shipped to its enemies.