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HomeNewsWorldWitkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks

Witkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks

Iran US Talks Buzz: US envoys head to Islamabad amid buzz of indirect Iran talks as Vance stays back, signaling cautious diplomacy amid unresolved tensions and stalled progress.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US envoys travel to Islamabad for indirect talks with Iran.
  • Delegation scaled down, Vice President Vance not participating.
  • Pakistan acts as intermediary, relaying positions between nations.
  • Stalled negotiations face key disagreements on regional groups.

Iran US Talks Buzz: A new round of diplomatic engagement is set to unfold as senior representatives from the White House prepare to travel to Islamabad amid buzz of second round of discussions with Iran, signaling a cautious attempt to revive stalled negotiations. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump, are expected to arrive in Islamabad over the weekend amid reports for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. 

Scaled-Down Delegation Signals Caution

Notably absent from the delegation is Vice President JD Vance. Officials clarified that his non-participation is tied to both diplomatic protocol and the absence of his previously anticipated counterpart, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

While Vance will remain in Washington, members of his team are expected to be present in Pakistan, reported Washington Post. The administration has indicated he could still join if negotiations gain traction and require higher-level involvement.

Iran-US Indirect Talks?

According to officials, the upcoming discussions will not involve direct engagement between the United States and Iran. Instead, Pakistan will act as an intermediary, relaying positions between both sides. This arrangement reflects the fragile nature of the talks and the reluctance on both ends to commit to face-to-face negotiations at this stage.

A senior Iranian official emphasised that there will be no direct engagement with Washington; instead, Pakistan will serve as the conduit, passing along Tehran’s concerns and position through indirect diplomacy, as per India Today.

Key Differences Continue To Stall Progress

Substantive disagreements remain a major obstacle. Witkoff and Kushner are reportedly advocating stricter conditions, including demands that Iran cease its backing of regional groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Tehran has firmly rejected these demands, describing them as unacceptable.

The absence of both Vance and Ghalibaf has tempered expectations, with analysts suggesting that the reduced-level engagement lowers political risk if talks falter again. However, some within the administration believe Vance’s eventual involvement could prove decisive, particularly given his emphasis on preventing further escalation.

Earlier this month, Vance spent nearly two days in Islamabad in extended discussions, but no agreement was reached. Despite the lack of a breakthrough, U.S. officials pointed to a constructive tone and the establishment of goodwill as signs of potential progress.

ALSO READ: Iran Rules Out Direct Talks With US As Araghchi Arrives In Islamabad; Engagement Through Pakistan

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is traveling to Islamabad for talks with Iran?

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, senior representatives from the White House, are expected to travel to Islamabad for discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Will the United States and Iran engage in direct talks?

No, the upcoming discussions will not involve direct engagement. Pakistan will act as an intermediary, relaying positions between both sides.

Why is Vice President JD Vance not participating in the delegation?

Vice President JD Vance's non-participation is due to diplomatic protocol and the absence of his anticipated counterpart, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

What are the main disagreements stalling progress?

Substantive disagreements include U.S. demands for Iran to cease backing regional groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, which Tehran has rejected.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Islamabad Iran-US War Vance Steve Witkoff US Iran Talks
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