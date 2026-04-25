Witkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US envoys travel to Islamabad for indirect talks with Iran.

Delegation scaled down, Vice President Vance not participating.

Pakistan acts as intermediary, relaying positions between nations.

Stalled negotiations face key disagreements on regional groups.

Iran US Talks Buzz: A new round of diplomatic engagement is set to unfold as senior representatives from the White House prepare to travel to Islamabad amid buzz of second round of discussions with Iran, signaling a cautious attempt to revive stalled negotiations. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump, are expected to arrive in Islamabad over the weekend amid reports for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Scaled-Down Delegation Signals Caution

Notably absent from the delegation is Vice President JD Vance. Officials clarified that his non-participation is tied to both diplomatic protocol and the absence of his previously anticipated counterpart, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

While Vance will remain in Washington, members of his team are expected to be present in Pakistan, reported Washington Post. The administration has indicated he could still join if negotiations gain traction and require higher-level involvement.

Iran-US Indirect Talks?

According to officials, the upcoming discussions will not involve direct engagement between the United States and Iran. Instead, Pakistan will act as an intermediary, relaying positions between both sides. This arrangement reflects the fragile nature of the talks and the reluctance on both ends to commit to face-to-face negotiations at this stage.

A senior Iranian official emphasised that there will be no direct engagement with Washington; instead, Pakistan will serve as the conduit, passing along Tehran’s concerns and position through indirect diplomacy, as per India Today.

Key Differences Continue To Stall Progress

Substantive disagreements remain a major obstacle. Witkoff and Kushner are reportedly advocating stricter conditions, including demands that Iran cease its backing of regional groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Tehran has firmly rejected these demands, describing them as unacceptable.

The absence of both Vance and Ghalibaf has tempered expectations, with analysts suggesting that the reduced-level engagement lowers political risk if talks falter again. However, some within the administration believe Vance’s eventual involvement could prove decisive, particularly given his emphasis on preventing further escalation.

Earlier this month, Vance spent nearly two days in Islamabad in extended discussions, but no agreement was reached. Despite the lack of a breakthrough, U.S. officials pointed to a constructive tone and the establishment of goodwill as signs of potential progress.

ALSO READ: Iran Rules Out Direct Talks With US As Araghchi Arrives In Islamabad; Engagement Through Pakistan